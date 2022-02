There are certain people in the world that everybody seems to love and that, somehow through everything, actually seem to deserve all the admiration they are given. Dolly Parton is one of those people. It seems impossible not to love Dolly. She’s a fantastic talent, but beyond that, she’s nice to everybody, and she regularly tries to do good in the world, putting her name and her resources behind things that truly help people. And now it has happened again, as the theme park that bears her name, Dollywood, is about to begin covering 100% of college expenses for its employees.

