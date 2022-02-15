ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK payrolled employees rose 108k in Jan, unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1% in Dec

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUK payrolled employees rose 0.4% mom, or 108k, to 29.5m in January. Over the year, payrolled employees grew 4.8% yoy, or 1.35m....

www.actionforex.com

Reuters

UK wages hit by inflation, unemployment rate steady

LONDON (Reuters) - Workers in Britain saw their earnings shrink when adjusted for inflation in late 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, adding to signs of a growing squeeze on living standards in the country. Regular earnings fell by 0.8% in real terms using statisticians’ preferred CPIH...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone exports rose 14.1% yoy in Dec, imports rose 36.7% yoy

Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world grew 14.1% yoy to EUR 218.7B in December. Imports rose 36.7% yoy to EUR 223.3B. Trade deficit came in at EUR -4.6B. Intra-Eurozone trade rose 27.8% yoy to EUR 191.9B. In seasonally adjusted terms, exports dropped -0.6% mom while imports...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

UK Unemployment Rate steadies at 4.1% in December vs. 4.1% expected

The unemployment rate in the UK remained unchanged at 4.1% in December. UK claimant count change arrived at -31.9K in January. The UK wages excluding bonuses fell to 3.7% YoY 3.6% expected. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate arrived at 4.1% in...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Could Resume Decline, UK Employment Report Next

GBP/USD is still struggling to clear the 1.3600 resistance zone. It traded below a crucial bullish trend line with support near 1.3550 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is showing a few bearish signs below 1.1350. The UK ILO Unemployment rate could remain at 4.1% in Dec 2021 (3M). GBP/USD Technical...
MARKETS
The Independent

Scotland’s unemployment remains near same rate as previous quarter, figures show

Unemployment in Scotland has stayed the same since the last quarter, according to new figures.Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over was 4.1% between October and December last year, which is the same figure as the previous quarter.There was a slight decrease in the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64, which was 74.1% in the latest data, down 0.5% on the period of August to October.This was lower than the UK employment figure for the same age group, which remained at 75.5%, while the unemployment rate for...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

UK bounces back to work: Total number of people on payroll rises to a record 29.5million as firms hire 108,000 more staff, figures reveal

Britain's booming jobs market brushed off Omicron worries as companies kept hiring into the New Year, official figures revealed yesterday. Firms added another 108,000 staff on to their books in December and January – taking the total number of workers on payrolls to a record 29.5million. Chancellor Rishi Sunak...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK workers take a pay cut as inflation outpaces wage rises, official figures show

UK workers took a pay cut in the final three months of last year as the soaring cost of living outstripped wage increases, official figures show.Latest data from the Office for National Statistics made grim reading for British households, who face the biggest squeeze on living standards in decades.Total pay growth rose to 4.3 per cent for the quarter to December – from 4.2 per cent for the three months to November – but continued to lag behind inflation, which surged to a near 30-year high of 5.4 per cent in December, propelled by huge increases in energy and fuel...
BUSINESS
newschain

Real-terms weekly pay is lower than before 2008 financial crisis

Average real-terms total pay in Britain remains lower than it was before the 2008 financial crisis, new figures show. Weekly earnings including bonuses for the three months to December rose 4.3% year-on-year, compared with 4.2% growth for the quarter to November. But once adjusted for inflation, total pay fell on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain January CPI rose 6.1% over 12 months, INE's final data show

(Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 6.1% year-on-year in January, final official data showed on Tuesday, up from a first flash estimate of 6.0% released two weeks ago and down from 6.5% in the 12 months to December. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 2.4%...
BUSINESS
BBC

UK wage growth lags rising cost of living

UK wage growth continued to lag behind the rising cost of living between October and December, figures show. Wages rose, but when taking inflation into account, pay showed a 0.8% fall from a year earlier, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Latest figures also show that the unemployment rate...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jobs market rebounds further but pay growth lags behind inflation

Britain’s jobs market continued its recovery as the number of payrolled workers jumped last month but wages have continued to lag behind soaring inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 108,000 between December and January to 29.5 million.The unemployment rate also reduced by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1% over the three months to December.This was in line with the predictions from a consensus of analysts.The UK employment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 75.5%, while the number of people deemed economically inactive also increased...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BoE to raise rates again in March, inflation to peak soon after

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will raise interest rates faster than previously thought to tame surging inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who significantly upgraded their forecasts for consumer price rises. A near 30-year high inflation rate in December pressured Britain's central bank to raise...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The Week Ahead - UK CPI, unemployment, FOMC minutes

UK Unemployment/Average earnings (Dec) - 15/02 – unemployment in the UK fell back to its lowest level since July 2020 in the three months to November, however the fall to 4.1% was overshadowed by a fall in wages to 3.8%, putting further pressure on incomes as the cost-of-living squeeze was exacerbated further. This is a key concern, especially with upward pressure on prices. Since the middle of last summer when wage growth rose by 7.4%, the level of increase has been in decline, with little sign of a pick-up. Even with the level of UK unemployment still well above pre-pandemic levels of 3.8%, and the number of payrolled employees rising by 184k in December, the number of vacancies also increased, rising to 1.25m. Compared to pre-pandemic the figures showed that there were 459k fewer people in work, with no obvious sign that these people would return to the workforce any time soon. This squeeze is likely to have significant consequences on UK retail sales growth in the coming months, after the big -3.7% fall we saw in December.
BUSINESS
Dice Insights

Tech Unemployment Rate Dipped to 1.7 Percent in January

The tech unemployment rate continues to dive. According to the latest analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data by CompTIA, the tech unemployment rate hit 1.7 percent in January—down from 2 percent in December. “By all accounts this was an exceptionally strong start to the year for...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Long-term unemployment tumbles in January

The number of long-term unemployed fell by 317,000 from December, according to the January jobs report issued Friday. There are now 1.7 million Americans out of work at least six months. They accounted for 25.9% of all unemployed workers in January, down from 31.7% a month earlier. Long-term unemployment poses...
PERSONAL FINANCE
discoverestevan.com

Unemployment rate holds steady in Saskatchewan

While the national unemployment rate took a jump in January, it stayed level in Saskatchewan, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada. In the monthly Labour Force Survey, released Friday morning, it showed Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, was 5.5 percent, unchanged from December. This comes as there were 3900 more people working in the province. However, the labour force itself also grew by another 3800 people. The increase in the labour force combined with the increase in jobs resulted in the rate holding steady.
ECONOMY
aba.com

467,000 Jobs Added in January, Unemployment Rate at 4.0%

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 467,000 in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total unemployed persons rose to 6.5 million in January, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.0%. Most of the job gains in January were in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Canada employment dropped -200k in Jan, unemployment rate jumped to 6.5%

Canada employment dropped -200k in January much worse than expectation of -121k. Part-time jobs dropped -117k while full-time jobs dropped -83k. Unemployment rate rose by 0.5% to 6.5%, higher than expectation of 6.0%. That’s the first increase since April 2021. Labor force participation rate dropped -0.4% to 65.0%. Full...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Huge Jobs Surprise: 467K, Unemployment Rate 4.0%

A big upward surprise to January’s Employment Report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) this morning both strengthens the outlook of the U.S. economy here in early 2022 and has sent the pre-market indexes sinking into the red. A total of 467K new jobs were created last month, more than triple the 150K expected, while the Unemployment Rate ticked up to 4.0% from 3.9% previously.
ECONOMY

