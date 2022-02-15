UK payrolled employees rose 108k in Jan, unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1% in Dec

UK Unemployment/Average earnings (Dec) - 15/02 – unemployment in the UK fell back to its lowest level since July 2020 in the three months to November, however the fall to 4.1% was overshadowed by a fall in wages to 3.8%, putting further pressure on incomes as the cost-of-living squeeze was exacerbated further. This is a key concern, especially with upward pressure on prices. Since the middle of last summer when wage growth rose by 7.4%, the level of increase has been in decline, with little sign of a pick-up. Even with the level of UK unemployment still well above pre-pandemic levels of 3.8%, and the number of payrolled employees rising by 184k in December, the number of vacancies also increased, rising to 1.25m. Compared to pre-pandemic the figures showed that there were 459k fewer people in work, with no obvious sign that these people would return to the workforce any time soon. This squeeze is likely to have significant consequences on UK retail sales growth in the coming months, after the big -3.7% fall we saw in December.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO