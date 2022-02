To get their 6th strait win, the Utah Jazz needed to break the Houston Rockets’ heart. Instead they ripped it out of their chest in dominating fashion, 135-101. The story of the game was the return of Rudy Gobert who crushed the Rockets in his minutes on the floor. Houston had no answer for Gobert who played just 21:57 (partly because of an ejection) and scored 14 points with 7 rebounds. The luxury for Utah was the two-headed monster of Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike who both have taken their game to another level. Their elite play allowed Gobert to sit longer than he might have otherwise, and should allow Gobert to not play too many minutes the last part of the season.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO