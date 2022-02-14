12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

Flip on any reality-TV dating show, listen for the inevitable question of “what are you looking for in a soul mate?” and you’re bound to hear at least one contestant make the declaration: “I’m looking for a partner who will be my best friend in life.” To some, the blending of best friendship and romantic partnership might seem ideal, but to others, it’s no more than a saccharine conflation of two separate and different things. According to relationship experts, though, the answer to the question, “Should your partner be your best friend?” really hinges on how you view best friendship.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 17 DAYS AGO