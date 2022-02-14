NEWS: Senate Budget Committee to Hold Hearing on Wall Street Greed and Growing Oligarchy in America

Massachusetts will receive $9.39 million in funding for vehicle charging. Washington (February 10, 2022) – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), the Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety and member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, today applauded the Biden administration’s announcement of a $5 billion investment in a national electric vehicle (EV) charging network. These funds come from a new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program created as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will distribute historic resources to states over the next five years to help expand EV infrastructure and increase access to zero-emission transportation. In its first year of funding, Massachusetts will receive $9.39 million, and the Commonwealth is expecting to receive more than $63 million in total over the next five years. The Department of Transportation also launched a new website which provides helpful links to technical assistance, data, and tools for states. States can also find how much funding they can receive for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program here.

