The Australian dollar has reversed directions and is in positive territory on Tuesday. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7154 in the European session, up 0.37% on the day. The RBA released the minutes of the February meeting earlier today, providing a welcome distraction from the incessant news from the Ukraine. Investors liked what they saw and sent the Aussie higher. The minutes indicated that the RBA would remain patient and was not convinced that inflation was sustainable within its target of 2%-3%. In particular, wage growth was lagging behind inflation. At the same time, it acknowledged that inflation had risen higher than anticipated, which contributed to the decision to end QE this month.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO