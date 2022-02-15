Europe's new train routes for 2022

WASHINGTON ― The U.S. military has nearly 80,000 troops on average on rotational or permanent orders in Europe. Now, it’s sending thousands more to support those units. About 3,000 combat troops are on their way to Poland to join 1,700 already assembling there in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies. Their mission will be to train and provide deterrence — but not to engage in combat in Ukraine.

