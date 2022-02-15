Sunset World Online is an upcoming 2D side-scrolling MMORPG coming to Steam and Android on March 1st

Do you remember when you first set foot in Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and how blown away you were by the epic, vast world you were about to explore? That moment was pretty life changing for me as a kid. But, alas, the years have gone by; and though many long-time Zelda fans probably saw Ocarina of Time as a majestic and artistic masterpiece at the time of its release, the graphics of modern games sort of blow that N64’s art style out of the water. With that in mind, YouTube content creator RwanLink, who is known for his many outstanding Zelda animations, has recreated an absolute majestic showcase of Lake Hylia in the beautiful Unreal Engine 5. Having already redesigned Kakariko Village as well, this rendition of Lake Hylia is part of an ongoing series that, as RwanLink states in the description, “re-imagines different environments as if they exist in real life.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO