Chicago, IL

Girl, 2, found wandering alone in Englewood, Chicago police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgtuG_0eEqadIe00

A 2-year-old girl was found outside in the cold early Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Side Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A man driving to work just after 4 a.m. saw the girl standing by herself on the corner of 71st Street and Union Avenue and called CPD, after not being able to find her guardian or parent.

She was fully clothed and wearing a jacket and hat.

RELATED: Chicago crime: Vehicle stolen with 4-year-old inside, police say

The girl did not have any apparent injuries, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, Chicago police said.

It's not immediately clear how she wandered into the street.

CPD said just before 7:50 a.m. she was reunited with her guardian, after police went door-to-door trying to find her family.

"Well, first of all, it's too cold out here, so now, you know, as a family man, I want to know where's your family? You know? This is heartbreaking," neighbor Vrsonic Smallwood said. "Crazy, but we pray for the best, and she's reunited, so that's the best thing."

Area One detectives are investigating, but police said the incident is currently classified as "non-criminal."

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

Comments / 52

Me want me coins
2d ago

How can a 2 year old get dressed and open up a door? Obviously she was left alone and couldn’t find her parents. Love y’all children you suppose to protect them not abandon them.

Reply(6)
16
chícαgσ gιяl
2d ago

Sad and Scary!😒Start holding these worthless parents accountable!!!

Reply
13
ELOHIM
2d ago

Must not see all these girls getting kidnapped and harvested of organs.

Reply(1)
9
 

