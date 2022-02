Hitler’s propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels, once said "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." That’s exactly what Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff did during her run for the presidency in 2016. They hacked into then-candidate Donald Trump’s network server hoping to discover a nefarious Trump-Russia connection. They didn’t find anything because there was never anything to find. But never mind, they would simply make something up.

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO