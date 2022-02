The Brooklyn Nets ended that nightmare 11-game losing streak Monday night with a decisive 109–85 win over the Sacramento Kings. Improbably, the win came in Brooklyn, where the Nets must still go without the services of the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving. Had they not been playing the Kings, who for the better part of two decades have existed primarily to end other teams’ losing streaks, you or I might wonder in earnest how the Nets pulled it off. Let’s pretend! Let’s simply proceed as if the Brooklyn Nets snapped their skid Monday night by beating a normal NBA team.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO