PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi Puts Posh NYC Townhouse on the Market
By Todd Fooks
102.9 WBLM
2 days ago
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Jon Bon Jovi is putting up his luxury Greenwich Village townhouse on the market for $22 million. The four-bedroom home sits on a high floor of The Greenwich Lane, a condominium...
Tom Petty set the scene with just a couple of lines: "Well, she was an American girl / Raised on promises." In a little more than three and a half minutes, Petty wove a tale of a heartbroken girl who, like many Americans, goes in search of something bigger than herself: "She couldn't help thinking that that there was a little more to life somewhere else." The song was at once ardently energetic, building toward a blistering ending, and deceptively desolate with themes of solitude and loss.
Elvis Costello & the Imposters announced a summer 2022 tour supporting their recently issued LP The Boy Named If. The North American trek launches Aug. 6 in Huber Heights, Ohio, and wraps Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will open 11 of the 15 currently announced dates, marking the two acts’ first tour since 1989. Nicole Atkins will join for two of the 15 shows.
Roger Daltrey may want to tour "until he drops," but Pete Townshend doesn't share that view. The Who are poised for the 2022 The Who Hits Back! Tour, which kicks off April 22 in Hollywood, Fla. and will include 29 shows before wrapping up in Nevada on Nov. 4 and 5. See how to win a trip to the tour finale at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas below.
I love Stonewall Kitchen! I love everything about it. Every little jam, cracker, mix, sauce, basket, bread, kitchen tool - it's the one thing I always love buying as gifts and getting as a gift. But they are doing some rearranging and closed their cooking school in their York flagship store. I took a class and it was just the most fun ever. They actually are getting into home goods and hope to open a new Stonewall Home in the York compound this Spring. Okay, that's awesome. But what's up with the Old Port Stonewall closing by the end of the month? It's not company restructuring...
Sting has sold his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Group. The deal includes his solo work, as well as songs he penned for the Police. Though exact financial details have not been disclosed, the sale, announced by UMG, is estimated to be worth around $250 million. Included in the deal are multiple Police hits like “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” as well as several successful solo singles like "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” and “Fields of Gold.”
Samantha Ramsdell officially has the World's Largest Mouth. After gaining a massive audience showing off her huge gaping mouth on her TikTok page (which now has 2.8 million followers), Samantha Ramsdell, who is actually from Scarborough, made things "Guinness Official" (the world record people, not the beer) back in July 2021 by snagging the Guinness World Record for World's Largest Mouth Gape (Female).
