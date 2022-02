ORLANDO, Fla. – In a testament of love, twelve couples made a promise to love and cherish each other in front of the Orange County courthouse, family and friends. “Today it changes,” said Swahily Ortega with a laugh about her new last name. “One thing, he would never forget the anniversary. It’s just the perfect day. The day we celebrate love and friendship. When you sit down and you know that you could just feel at home and be you, don’t have to be fake just know that he’s just gonna be there. No matter what. That’s when you know.”

1 DAY AGO