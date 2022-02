We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you're having trouble choosing the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal to fit your needs (and budget) right now, it might not be a bad idea to consider purchasing the Galaxy S20 FE instead. Obviously, the 2020-released 6.5-inch handset doesn't exactly share its target audience with the hot new 6.8-inch giant, but if you're on a tight budget and don't want any strings attached to your next phone, there's really no reason to turn up your nose at the $299.99 Snapdragon 865 powerhouse.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO