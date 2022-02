UPDATE – Poco has officially revealed that the launch is happening on the 15th of February in India. It has been a while since we got a new phone from Poco in the Indian market. Well, Poco is now all set to launch a new phone in the Indian market, and the company has started teasing the launch on its social media handles. Looking at the teasers, it looks like the Poco M4 Pro 5G is making its way to India two months after its initial launch in the global market.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO