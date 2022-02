Photographs :Stationpoint Photographic, Matthew Sawatzky. Structural Engineering : Hanuschak Consultants Inc. Text description provided by the architects. Located on a rise in the land in the picturesque landscape of western Manitoba, the Minnedosa House is designed to engage with the natural elements of the surrounding rural countryside. A series of axes throughout the house organize the spaces and programs, interlacing the living areas and dividing the more private spaces. These axes incorporate full height glazing to blur the barrier between the exterior and interior conditions, perceptibly extending the interior spaces infinitely outward into the landscape (or vice versa) through carefully framed views. Double height volumes of space and an open floor plan create a dynamic relationship between the first and second floors, inviting curiosity and activating connections between inhabitants throughout many spaces.

