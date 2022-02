Dry weather is expected for the area across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania through Wednesday. See the calm part of the forecast here. You will start to feel the impacts of the next developing storm through your Wednesday with warming temperatures and gusty wind. Gusts up to 30mph, or higher, are possible. Highs will push into the lower 50s! The wind will continue to blow in warm temperatures and moisture, and you can expect the chance for rain showers to return with the warmer air into Thursday.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO