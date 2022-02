Get ready for one hell of a summer in Michigan with a concert lineup that has literally something for everyone. Ever since the word broke that DTE Energy Music Theatre was dropping the corporate tag and returning to its roots as Pine Knob, concert-goers have had that energy back that makes summer concerts in Michigan so amazing. For many of us it was ALWAYS Pine Knob, but the official name change back just seemed to make everyone feel like this summer all will be right with the world.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO