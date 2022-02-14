ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Batman' Gets A China Release

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSorry Marvel, The Batman is getting a big China release as stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Paul Dano announce the news in the following video which all but guarantees the flick will probably hit a billion dollars at the box office. "Hello, my Chinese friends. I...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Ahead Of The Batman’s Release, Robert Pattinson Opens Up About What The Past Caped Crusader Films Mean To Him

Ever since Robert Pattinson was announced as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what he brings to the role. While some are dubious as to his ability to embody the Caped Crusader, there’s been ample evidence that he put his all into the performance. Now, ahead of the film’s long-awaited debut, Pattinson has revealed a long personal history with previous Batman films, and shared exactly how much they mean to him.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Photos From THE BATMAN and Robert Pattinson Says The Character is "a Freak!"

Some new photos from The Batman have surfaced for your viewing enjoyment and each of them offers a new look at Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight. The photos were shared by Total Film / Games Radar and Pattinson also talks about the film and his character in a recent interview calling him “a freak.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
digitalspy.com

The Batman fan plans to skip birth of his child to avoid spoilers

Muting hashtags on Twitter. Attending midnight screenings. Deleting social media on the week of its release? Many of us go to great lengths to avoid spoilers for the movies we know we're going to see... but one DC Comics fan plans on taking extreme precautions when it comes to The Batman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman V Superman#Chinese#Riddler#Mcu#No Way Home#Dc#The Batman Film News
mxdwn.com

Matt Reeves Releases Intense Full Scene of ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves released a full scene of the Riddler crashing a funeral ceremony in the upcoming The Batman film. The director released it shortly after the scene had already been leaked. The hype around the new standalone Batman movie is growing. After a short video was leaked online director, Matt...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
ComicBook

The Batman Fan First Premieres in IMAX: How to Get Tickets

DC is giving fans early access to The Batman by hosting IMAX Fan First Premieres on March 1. Presented in the premium format, the ticketed event brings the Matt Reeves reboot to more than 100 cities for a special preview ahead of The Batman's wide release on March 4. "Be some of the first fans in the world to experience The Batman on the biggest screens possible," touts IMAX of the exclusive event set for 7:00 PM on March 1. Tickets will be available on Tuesday, February 8 at 9:00 AM PT through the official movie website for The Batman.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Batman gets four new character posters

The marketing push for The Batman continues to roll on, with Warner Bros. releasing four new character posters for the DC reboot which put the spotlight on Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Edward Nashton/The Riddler (Paul Dano), and Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin (Colin Farrell); check them out here…
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Wanted To Play Bruce Wayne Because "He's A Freak"; First Clip Released In 4K

Since finding fame in huge franchises like Harry Potter and Twilight, Robert Pattinson has moved on to completely different roles that have all been critically acclaimed, but far from "commercially friendly." That alone made him something of an unexpected choice for the part of Bruce Wayne in The Batman, though it's clear he's got the talent to do the Caped Crusader justice on screen.
MOVIES
/Film

You Can Get Bat-Tickets For The Batman Right Now On The Bat-Web

Did you miss out on getting tickets to that special IMAX fan screening for "The Batman"? Fear not, because regular tickets to the Bat-event of the year are now on sale for the rest of us commoners! Fans have anxiously and not-so-patiently waited for this day to finally arrive. Director Matt Reeves had to watch helplessly along with the rest of us as "The Batman" experienced numerous delays in the midst of the release date shuffle caused by the ongoing pandemic. Originally meant to release in the summer of 2021, we first received news of a delay back in April of 2020, pushing the film back to October 2021. Then, only months later, we again were hit with more disappointing news in October of 2020, indicating that the highly-anticipated blockbuster would be pushed back to March of 2022. That final release date, thankfully, has held strong through various rises and dips in infection rates both domestic and worldwide.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman, Flash, and Black Adam Get Lunar New Year Posters From DC

This year, movie audiences are expecting to be treated to a number of films inspired by the characters of DC Comics. The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, DC League of Super-Pets, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are all currently poised to debut in theaters before the end of 2022 — and the first four films on that list just got some unique new posters to celebrate. On the Chinese social media site Weibo, DC unveiled four new posters tied to its various films, which are tied to the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. You can check them out below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy