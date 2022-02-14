FSU swim, dive teams competing at ACC Championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Florida State, which has won six consecutive home games against Clemson, plays host to the Tigers at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The Seminoles have won each of their games against Clemson at the Tucker Center since a 109-61 win on February 5, 2017. Florida State’s game against Clemson its second of the season against the Tigers after the two teams met in Clemson, S.C. on February 2. Florida State holds a 25-9 record against Clemson in games played in Tallahasse and are 23-8 against the Tigers since joining the ACC for the 1991-92 season. Florida State won eight of the first 10 games against Clemson since joining the ACC. Following Tuesday’s game against Clemson, the Seminoles travel to play at Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, February 19 at 6:00 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO