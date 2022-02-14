ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

FSU swim, dive teams competing at ACC Championships

By FSU sports information
theosceola.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 21/24 Florida State swimming and diving teams will begin competing at the 2022 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships on Tuesday at the McAuley Aquatics Center in Atlanta. This will be the first time the ACC will host the men’s and women’s swimming and diving meets in the...

theosceola.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasguardian.com

No. 7 Duke seeks regular-season sweep over Wake Forest

No. 7 Duke will look to extend its winning streak to three games and remain atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a season sweep of visiting Wake Forest on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC) are coming off a 72-61 win at Boston College on...
WAKE FOREST, NC
Daily Progress

Now two of the ACC's hottest teams, UVa and Virginia Tech set for rematch

Virginia Tech remembers the bruising play of Francisco Caffaro. UVa recalls the dominant scoring of Keve Aluma. As the two suddenly red-hot rivals prepare for their second meeting of this basketball season, the focus, once again, figures to be in the paint. “He definitely gave it to us,” Virginia senior...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
theosceola.com

FSU undone by 25 turnovers in loss at Miami

A hot-shooting start for Miami was too much for the Florida State women’s basketball team to overcome as it fell to the Hurricanes 76-59 on Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center. “We were well prepared for this game, but Miami did a nice job,” FSU coach Sue Semrau said....
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Olympics#College Football#The Acc Network Extra#Divemeets Com#Acc Network#Men
theosceola.com

Hamilton frustrated by FSU’s lack of effort

Leonard Hamilton didn’t hide his displeasure Monday morning with Florida State’s effort, two days after the Seminoles fell behind 18-0 at North Carolina, trailed 62-24 at the half and lost 94-74. Yes, the loss came with Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite and Naheem McLeod on the bench due to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tomahawk Nation

FSU women’s basketball secures a must-win at Syracuse

Florida State (13-11, 7-7 ACC) defeated Syracuse (11-13, 4-10 ACC) 73-67 tonight at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY. Florida State methodically worked to a first quarter advantage. An Erin Howard jumper put the Seminoles up 18-10 with about 3:36 left in the quarter. However, Syracuse came back strong scoring eight straight points to tie the game at 18. Valencia Myers hit a pair of free throws to give FSU a 20-18 advantage heading into the second quarter.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
cuse.com

Orange Host FSU in Rescheduled ACC Matchup

The Orange (11-12, 4-9 ACC) look to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night when they host Florida State (12-11, 6-7 ACC) at 6 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. Fans unable to attend can watch live on ACCNX through the ESPN app. 'Cuse is 9-4 at home this season and...
SYRACUSE, NY
themiamihurricane.com

Gallery: Canes conquer Seminoles

The Miami Hurricanes decisively defeated Florida State 76-59 in the Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. The win completed their season sweep over the Noles, with the Canes having won 59-52 on Jan. 20 in Tallahassee. Here are some of the best photos from the game, from the Miami Hurricane photo staff.
MIAMI, FL
cuse.com

Orange Battle Against FSU

Teisha Hyman earned her first double-double of the season in Tuesday night's loss to Florida State, 73-67. She had 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in the ACC loss. Hyman also added five assists, two steals, and a block. Syracuse (11-13 overall, 4-10 ACC) returns to the court for...
SYRACUSE, NY
WLTX.com

Another close loss for Clemson who falls 81-80 at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - RayQuan Evans scored 17 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, including the go-ahead three-point play with 14 seconds left, and Florida State beat Clemson 81-80 to snap a six-game losing streak. Evans hit a jumper to tie it with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

M. Basketball Plays Host To Clemson on Tuesday At 7 P.M.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Florida State, which has won six consecutive home games against Clemson, plays host to the Tigers at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The Seminoles have won each of their games against Clemson at the Tucker Center since a 109-61 win on February 5, 2017. Florida State’s game against Clemson its second of the season against the Tigers after the two teams met in Clemson, S.C. on February 2. Florida State holds a 25-9 record against Clemson in games played in Tallahasse and are 23-8 against the Tigers since joining the ACC for the 1991-92 season. Florida State won eight of the first 10 games against Clemson since joining the ACC. Following Tuesday’s game against Clemson, the Seminoles travel to play at Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, February 19 at 6:00 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Pregame Notes: FSU Basketball looks to snap losing streak as they host Clemson

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State, which has lost six in a row, will look to snap their losing streak on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. when they host Clemson at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (13-11, 6-8 ACC) and Tigers (12-13, 4-10 ACC) will be shown on Bally Sports and their affiliates (list here). Tom Werme and Mike Gminski will provide the audio on the feed. An audio stream will also be available via the Learfield IMG Collegiate Radio Network. Gene Deckerhoff and Adrian Crawford will be providing the call. Click here to listen. Noles247.com will provide updates below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Florida State: Three Things Learned

If Carolina is still on the bubble, games like yesterday’s 94-74 throttling of Florida State can’t be taken for granted. Thanks to Michigan finally getting their season into fourth gear, UNC was the proud owner of a Quad 1 win before the Wolverines were taken down by Ohio State. Their saving grace to the Tournament committee? No losses to inferior teams. But the whole equation gets thrown off if the Heels slip up against any of the ACC’s bottom rung.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Tomahawk Nation

FSU women’s basketball falls hard at Miami

Florida State (12-11, 6-7 ACC) lost to Miami (13-10, 6-7 ACC) 76-59 today in Coral Gables. The game started out close but midway through the quarter Miami grabbed control. UM hit FSU with a 15-1 run that gave the Canes a 21-7 lead. Bianca Jackson broke the run with a three ball but the damage was done. The Hurricanes maintained a 24-12 lead going into the second quarter.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy