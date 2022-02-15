Speed home buying | Home and Real Estate

Closer to Home: Maine’s Real Estate Radio is PREMIERING, Sunday at 10AM on WGAN. Jeff Mateja, a local real estate agent of 17 years with Keller Williams Realty – The Mateja Group shares his experiences and perspectives of Maine real estate, answering the burning questions of listeners and providing a look inside the day-to-day market to help prospective buyers, sellers, and general home owners navigate their real estate needs now and in the future. Additionally, Jeff showcases guests service providers who share their tips, tricks, and services offered inside and outside the home and bring everyone closer to home. Topics on the show cover everything from home buying and selling, to maintaining, protecting and improving your home – often one’s largest asset.
