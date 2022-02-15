Speed home buying | Home and Real Estate

Q: I am a tenant whose landlord is selling the property. I’m having issues with my landlord not giving me notice of showings. Also, he wants to come in when I’m not here, and I really don’t want him here when I’m not here or when my 14-year-old daughter is home alone. I am being more than accommodating with making myself available with the exception of one Saturday where they wanted to show the apartment from noon to 1 p.m. and I told him I had to leave at noon and would be back at 3 p.m., so they would have to come before or after those times. Well, he wouldn’t accept that and told me he’s going to evict me for making the unit unavailable. He says he has the right to come in my apartment without me here. I told him that’s only in an emergency.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO