Speed home buying | Home and Real Estate

By MICHAEL HARPER
Gazette
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like many daily activities over the years took on speedy and trendy titles: Speed Dating; Speed Meetings; Speed Networking; and Speed Shopping, to name a few. Well, now we have been, and continue to be, in a real estate market of “Speed Home Buying.” The market for home buyers...

nationalmortgagenews.com

Renting a home is even harder than buying one in hot U.S. market

For Atlanta real estate agent Jamie Douglas, a dearth of inventory has made it almost impossible to take on new clients hunting for affordable rental homes. Now, she works with people who have at least $5,000 a month to spend on rent, double her usual base of around $2,500 because there’s just nothing available at lower price points. One house will get 15 to 20 applications and be rented within a day, she said.
REAL ESTATE
BHG

How to Buy and Sell in The Hottest Housing Market in Years

While concerns surrounding the omicron COVID-19 variant appear to be winding down in many places around the country and mask mandates are being lifted, none of these steps toward normalcy have yet improved conditions in the real estate market. More than a few industry analysts predict that the spring real estate season is poised to be extremely competitive for a host of reasons, not the least of which is a continued lack of inventory as pandemic-related impacts linger on.
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Zillow reports $880M loss on failed home-flipping business

Listings giant Zillow lost more than $880 million on its failed home-flipping business in 2021, the company reported late last week. According to the Wall Street Journal, the otherwise profitable home-listing and real estate advertising company ended up losing nearly $530 million overall, with the bulk of the losses coming from its since shut-down Zillow Offers, which was responsible for the majority of Zillow’s income — $6 billion of ithe $8.1 billion it generated — but none of its profits.
MARKETS
CNBC

Soaring lumber price adds nearly $19,000 to the cost of a new home

After falling back sharply from a record high in May of last year, lumber prices began climbing again in December. They are now about 22% lower than that peak but still about three times their average pre-pandemic price, according to Random Lengths. The National Association of Home Builders estimated the...
REAL ESTATE
Dallas News

First-time homebuyers have new options

If you’ve had enough of paying rent and gaining no equity where you live, here’s good news: The government is making it easier to own a home. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has raised its loan limits to $647,200, so buyers can qualify for an affordable home mortgage. The FHA raised the limit because of continued rising home prices.
DALLAS, TX
FOXBusiness

Ready to refinance? How to find the value of your home

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Whether...
MLS
protocol.com

Quick cash, easy sales: iBuyers are grabbing more of the real estate market

The iBuyer model is upending the real estate business, bringing many changes to an industry whose traditional practices have long proved lucrative. IBuyers, which offer quick, all-cash offers for homeowners with speedy closings, are growing quickly, forcing traditional brokers and real estate firms to move faster and offer better services. The iBuyer market made up a still small but quickly growing $10.6 billion or a record 1.9% of the home sale market in the third quarter of 2021, up from 1% in the second quarter.
REAL ESTATE
SFGate

5 Reasons Pending Sales Fall Through in Real Estate

When a home's status changes to sale pending, it means the seller has accepted the buyer's offer and both parties are ready to move forward. Hooray!. But even when all signs point to go, sometimes a home sale just never takes off. While a failed pending sale isn't common, it...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Someone just bought a Florida home for $653,000 through an NFT sale

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In what could be one of the first home sales using non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, a Florida woman bought a five-bedroom, three-and-half-bath house near Tampa in an online auction on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Rogersville Review

Watch real estate inventory to see how the market will behave

To get a feel for what the housing market will look like as we head into the prime buying and selling season the metric that stands out is inventory. At the height of last year’s multi-offers bonanza, the active inventory of homes for sale was 58% below the 2019 pre-pandemic level.
REAL ESTATE
ksl.com

6 things might make it harder to sell your home and could reduce the selling price

(Chrislofotos/Shutterstock.com) — Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes. This story is sponsored by Homie. For all of the bad things that happened in 2021, one of the best for homeowners was a sharp increase in home prices. In fact, according to an article in the Deseret News, 2021 was the year of the "shocking" home price. And with the real estate market not showing any signs of cooling, you might be thinking about selling – and hopefully getting top dollar for your home.
REAL ESTATE
inputmag.com

Zillow lost close to a billion flipping houses in a hot housing year

Despite record-breaking high home prices in the U.S. and a ridiculous amount of data about the housing market (all those Zestimates!), Zillow’s foray into flipping houses caused the company to lose $881 million in one year. Burning this staggering sum of money is quite impressive, considering that American home...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman predicts the future of real estate—from 3D scans to agents making $700,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Glenn Kelman appeared to be right when he figured COVID-19 would shut down the U.S. home market. “In April 2020 the housing market came to an absolute grinding halt,” he recalls. “COVID had stopped the economy, and people weren’t able to tour properties.” Yet just two months later “the market had come roaring back” and has continued to roar; last year U.S. homes sold faster and at higher prices than ever. For Kelman and the company he heads, Redfin, plus competitors including Zillow and Opendoor, this historic white-hot market has been a vast opportunity—and a crucible of technology competition and strategy innovation.
REAL ESTATE
Realty Today

Marketing Real Estate To Gen Z Buyers

A recent study published by the Statista Research Department reveals that a considerable percentage of Generation Z has already moved out from their parents' home to live alone, with a roommate or a partner. If you're a property developer or a real estate agent, here's what you need to know to gain a better understanding of the latest demographic trends and marketing campaigns that are specifically targeted toward this group of home buyers.
RETAIL
Daily Republic

All Things Real Estate: Landlord can show home to prospective buyer without tenant’s presence

Q: I am a tenant whose landlord is selling the property. I’m having issues with my landlord not giving me notice of showings. Also, he wants to come in when I’m not here, and I really don’t want him here when I’m not here or when my 14-year-old daughter is home alone. I am being more than accommodating with making myself available with the exception of one Saturday where they wanted to show the apartment from noon to 1 p.m. and I told him I had to leave at noon and would be back at 3 p.m., so they would have to come before or after those times. Well, he wouldn’t accept that and told me he’s going to evict me for making the unit unavailable. He says he has the right to come in my apartment without me here. I told him that’s only in an emergency.
FAIRFIELD, CA
wgan.com

Closer to Home: Maine’s Real Estate Radio

Closer to Home: Maine’s Real Estate Radio is PREMIERING, Sunday at 10AM on WGAN. Jeff Mateja, a local real estate agent of 17 years with Keller Williams Realty – The Mateja Group shares his experiences and perspectives of Maine real estate, answering the burning questions of listeners and providing a look inside the day-to-day market to help prospective buyers, sellers, and general home owners navigate their real estate needs now and in the future. Additionally, Jeff showcases guests service providers who share their tips, tricks, and services offered inside and outside the home and bring everyone closer to home. Topics on the show cover everything from home buying and selling, to maintaining, protecting and improving your home – often one’s largest asset.
MAINE STATE

