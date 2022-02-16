ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsman (HUN) Tops Q4 EPS by 4c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Benzinga

Recap: SJW Q4 Earnings

SJW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Benzinga

Balchem: Q4 Earnings Insights

Balchem BCPC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To Aspen Aerogels' Q4 Results

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal lowered the price target on Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) to $45 (an upside of 57.6%) from $65 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company's updated outlook stemming from plans for its thermal runaway expansion for the target drop.
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback.
Variety

Snapchat Gains 13 Million Users in Q4, Snap Stock Rallies on 42% Revenue Jump and First Net Profit

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected. The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown. Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap’s first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
MarketWatch

Intel, Boeing share losses contribute to Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Intel and Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 183 points (0.5%) lower, as shares of Intel (INTC) and Boeing (BA) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Intel's shares have dropped $2.96 (6.2%) while those of Boeing are off $3.27 (1.5%), combining for an approximately 41-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Benzinga

Walmart's Earnings Outlook

Walmart WMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17.
Benzinga

Why AMD, Nvidia And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader tech and semiconductor sectors, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM), are all trading higher amid overall market strength after Russia announced it would pull back some troops positioned on the Ukrainian border. Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor has also helped lift the semiconductor and chip space during Tuesday's session.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Floor & Decor Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $133.25 versus the current price of Floor & Decor Hldgs at $99.11, implying upside. Below is a summary...
