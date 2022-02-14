Get Help Now

A new bill in New Jersey would take crucial steps to protect formerly abused pets. Often forgotten during the long legal process, this new bill would give victims of animal abuse formal legal advocates! These informal “lawyers” would be responsible for keeping the court up to date on the living conditions of the animal, as well as their health and well-being. Such animals are “the actual victim of the crime,” said lawyer Emerald Sheay, adding that she would be among the first to volunteer for an advocacy role if the bill becomes law.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO