Get Help Now

Following the submission of their applications, residents in Virginia will get their food stamp incentives within a few days of doing so. Families that are qualified for social security benefits will get their payments directly from the Social Security Administration, according to the agency. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
NEARLY 155,000 struggling families will get new one-time payments to help cover expenses including food and diapers. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more than $64million in funding for residents with children, survivors of domestic violence, multi-generational households, and other struggling households. The...
FOOD stamps worth up to $1,504 are currently available to thousands in Virginia as 41.5million families nationwide take advantage of benefits. Residents in the state can only apply, however, if their income and savings fall below a certain limit. The Virginia Department of Social Justice announced earlier this month that...
During a search of Julie DeVuono's home, officials said officers seized roughly $900,000CNBC. It was time to talk about the corruption that had been created by this pandemic within the medical industry. Two New York nurses have been charged with forging Covid-19 vaccination cards as well as entering fake jabs in the state's database. Julie DeVuono, 49, the owner and operator of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, 44 have been found guilty after an undercover detective accessed their services.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many things have changed in terms of how we deal with the virus and protocols, but one thing that has remained the same is the importance to get tested. There are still plenty of questions surrounding testing protocols and...
While the United States, and even here in the State of Maine, is experiencing what's being called 'a Great Resignation', the pandemic may have pushed people to rethink the way they make a living. The State of Maine has already forecasted many jobs that will see a drastic incline of...
Domestic abuse is sadly all too common, and very difficult for survivors to deal with. Which is where Anafiel House can help. Anafiel House was built to empower survivors of domestic abuse to take back their lives and not return to violent situations out of necessity. They provide referral services along with thorough case management to help survivors navigate the systems that enables them to transition into communities of their choice, allowing them to become independent, strong people leading successful and healthy lives.
Paris, Tenn.–Thanks to a huge donation, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction raised $63,582 today. That brings the grand total raised to date at $177,728. Items were donated today by First Presbyterian Church, New Boston community, Yoder Brothers, Seventh Day Adventist, and Joe Mahan Ford. Today’s auctioneer was...
This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. I’ve worked as a caregiver for over 10 years and one of the most common things I’ve noticed is seniors that have been abandoned by their family’s. Parents and grandparents that have spent their lives raising their children, putting their children through college, helping their children, are frequently abandoned in their time of need.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Strong Memorial Hospital will be getting some staffing help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). A medical team consisting of 20 members, including physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians and command staff will be here within the next week to help in offsetting patient capacity for the next 30 days.
WASHINGTON — Picking up a prescription from CVS later this month? Make sure to double check the pharmacy's hours before you get there. The nation's largest pharmacy operator recently announced that it will begin rolling-out "pre-scheduled, uninterrupted" lunch breaks between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time for pharmacy workers at most CVS locations, starting Feb. 28.
When identity theft happens, it’s hard to know where to begin. That’s why the FTC created IdentityTheft.gov, a one-stop resource for people to report identity theft to law enforcement and to get step-by-step instructions on how to recover from any type of identity theft. The first step in...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many are anxiously waiting for an email or call offering congratulations. But not many are actually receiving one. “That’s a big issue right now especially in our community, let alone the entire nation but right now, what we’re seeing is a lot of people are looking for jobs but not a whole lot of people are actually getting the jobs,” said Jessa Nayman, job center representative at Goodwill of the Great Plains.
A new bill in New Jersey would take crucial steps to protect formerly abused pets. Often forgotten during the long legal process, this new bill would give victims of animal abuse formal legal advocates! These informal “lawyers” would be responsible for keeping the court up to date on the living conditions of the animal, as well as their health and well-being. Such animals are “the actual victim of the crime,” said lawyer Emerald Sheay, adding that she would be among the first to volunteer for an advocacy role if the bill becomes law.
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks has an appropriately sized mission. The group matches positive adult role models with the kids who need them, across three counties. On Wednesday, they received a gift to help them keep on matching. The organization’s Glens...
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction now stands at $114,146 raised. With 16 slates of items from New Harmony Baptist Church, Sparks St. Church of Christ, HCHS Band Boosters/Color Guard, Inman Band, Heritage Center and the Historical Society, a total $3,106 was raised today. David Jackson filled...
Sponsored - For the past ten years, A Step Ahead Foundation has successfully provided individuals in Shelby County with access to the most effective forms of birth control, free of charge. When the organization’s founder, Claudia Haltom, decided that it was time to step down, she knew exactly who would be the perfect fit to fill her formidable shoes: Nikki Gibbs.
