The San Antonio Spurs took a gamble when they selected David “The Admiral” Robinson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-1 center was the reigning NCAA Player of the Year, but he had attended the United States Naval Academy, which typically required graduates like Robinson to serve a five-year obligation in the military as an officer. According to the league rules in 1987, Robinson would have been able to re-enter the draft rather than sign with the Spurs once his military service was complete.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO