The Russian finance ministry does not favor banning the usage, trading, and mining of cryptocurrencies as advocated by the central bank, the Minister of Finance said. Rather than banning cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said his ministry believes they should be legalized and taxed. He stressed that banks and bourses should identify investors in the cryptocurrency market and broker for them. The finance ministry is expected to file its proposal on how to regulate crypto in Russia, which saw $5 billion in annual transactions, by the end of the week.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO