Public Safety

Parkland school shooting remembrance sparks call to action

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS) Social media shows Russian military buildup on Ukraine border. The movement of Russian military vehicles is being chronicled on...

Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer postponed the penalty trial for the Parkland school shooter until April. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to the 17 murders and 17 attempted murders of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “All of us are...
Pelosi Statement on Four Years Since Parkland Shooting

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement to mark four years since the shooting in Parkland, Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:. “Four years ago, seventeen beautiful souls were murdered in a senseless act of terror at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — tearing loved ones from their families and robbing a community of students, friends and mentors. As Americans continue to mourn this enormous loss, we also continue the fight to honor their memory and ensure that no family ever again endures such a senseless tragedy.
Biden marks Florida school shooting, but activists demand action

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden marked the fourth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, with a call on Congress to tackle gun violence in America. The high school shooting left 17 students and educators dead. And the frustration with the lack of action...
Turning Agony Into Action For A Parkland Parent

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Monday will be four years since 14-year-old Alex Schachter and 16 others were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since that day, his dad Max has devoted his life to stopping school violence. “As I’m out here in Arizona, I don’t want to be doing this.  I want to be home with my family. I wish I had my old life back, but I will never stop fighting for school safety,” said Max Schachter. Max has been crisscrossing the county, from Arizona to New York and many places in between, meeting with lawmakers, police and community groups.  After the...
Parkland shooting still impacting Florida schools four years later

Nearly three and a half years after extensive damage from Hurricane Michael, the City of Parker is still picking up the pieces and rebuilding. Up & coming platform helping to connect loved ones serving our country. Updated: 7 hours ago. If you’re missing someone that’s serving in the military on...
Florida flags to be flown at half-staff for Parkland school shooting victims

PARKLAND, Fla. - Florida government buildings, parks and other facilities will fly their flags at half-staff in honor of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in his proclamation Monday's fourth-anniversary observance will "honor the memory of the...
Parkland school parents advocate for school safety reform

PARKLAND, Fla. — Nearly four years since 17 students and staff were murdered in Parkland, Florida, families are working to make sure others don't suffer the same tragedy. "We sent our children to school and they never came home that day," Tony Montalto said. His daughter Gina Rose Montalto...
Parkland shooter blames multiple personalities as reason for shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz appeared in court Thursday morning and appeared to claim to have multiple personalities according to our sister station, CBS Miami. “When we got the defendant’s interview notes from Dr. Brown yesterday we find out for the first time,...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city then killed himself as police closed in. Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.
