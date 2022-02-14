ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy Landsat 9 Color-Combo and Pansharpening...with Blend Modes!

esri.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLandsat 9 imagery is here! Just begging for you to grab it and start smashing luscious bands of the electromagnetic spectrum together into a glorious full-color pansharpened image. But we aren’t going to fire up any specialty imagery tools or pixel calculators for this, we’ll just employ our brains and some...

www.esri.com

GeekyGadgets

Biolite USB rechargeable outdoor camping lantern with modes, colors and more

Biolite the camping lantern specialists have created a rechargeable outdoor light perfect for your camping adventures in the form of the AlpenGlow 500. Equipped with a number of different modes that allow it to act like a candle gently flickering in the wind as well as both warm and cool lighting that can also be dimmed when needed. The camping lantern also features ChromaReal LED technology allowing it to be set to any color, perfectly matching your mood and setting.
ELECTRONICS
esri.com

Pretty in pink part 1: Make a map

It’s almost Valentines day, so I made a pink map. In this article, I’ll show you how. If you need more instructions on any of the steps below, I recommend trying this lesson: Design symbology for a thematic map in ArcGIS Online. It goes through a very similar process in more detail.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gadget Flow

Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam features color night vision, 2-way audio, & 3 detection modes

Enhance your home security with the Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam. It offers HD 1,080p video quality and color night vision for high-quality livestreaming or to view recording videos clearly. Moreover, it boasts intelligent features, including Person Detection, Sound Detection, and Zone Detection to enhance your notifications. In fact, Person Detection alerts you of a person’s presence. Sound Detection sends a notification to your phone when a dog barks, something shatters, or it senses a home alarm. Finally, Zone Detection allows you to filter out or filter in on specific areas to decrease unwanted alerts. The Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam offers 2-way audio for convenient communication when talking with guests. All the while, the built-in siren enables you to take action from anywhere. Overall, this wired and waterproof gadget provides you with peace of mind.
esri.com

How to hide, style, or add layers to a vector basemap

Let’s say you want only the bathymetry from a basemap, and not all the other stuff. What can you do? Well, you break out your capable geo-scissors and geo-crayons (the Vector Tile Style Editor) and just snip and color what you like and toss the rest. John Nelson will...
BmoreArt Magazine

Red is the Color

If you hate Valentine’s Day, perhaps you should consider its historical predecessor, Lupercalia. Hosted in pagan Rome on February 15, this annual fertility festival celebrated Faunus, god of agriculture, as well as the she-wolf who famously nursed Romulus and Remus, famous fratricidal maniacs and founding twins of Rome. All you need is a cave, a sacrificial goat, and some blood to “gently” slap on women and crop fields, thus ensuring their fertility in the coming year. Add in a giant urn filled with all the single ladies’ names for eligible bachelors to select for a yearlong “match” that can result in lawfully wedded forever bliss, and you are good to go!
Gadget Flow

Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series offers automatic dynamic tracking

Developed with content creators in mind, the Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series is pretty impressive. Altogether, the collection includes the Pod Lite, Pod One, Pod Active, Pod Gold, and Pod Black. The Pod Lite suits beginner creators who need something to take on the go and capture every moment. Then, the Pod One best suits YouTube and vlogging. Next, the Pod Active works great for creators who are always in motion filming fitness routines and more. Or choose the Pod Gold for business use and the Pod Black to capture in 360º for livestreaming and 3D Tours. Most options come with remote controls, extendable feet, human tracking, and smart capture. Additionally, they let you take video calls and provide access to 12+ fun create modes. Overall, if you’re a livestreamer or make other kinds of videos, these Pods are for you.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How to Compose a Landscape Shot With an Extremely Wide Angle Lens

Wide angle lenses are the standard choice for landscape photography, but they challenge the photographer to compose images in which a huge part of the scene is in the frame. This great video tutorial follows a photographer as he shoots with a super-wide angle lens and shows you how to compose with such a challenging focal length.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Engadget

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung spent the morning revealing its latest smartphones and tablets, and all...
ELECTRONICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
SCIENCE
notebookcheck.net

Huawei releases the P50 Pro and Pocket for pre-order worldwide

Huawei has now added pre-order buttons for the P50 Pro and Pocket to many of its web-stores worldwide. The OEM is also bundling the 2 new devices with some freebies, although their availability and choice might vary by country. The two are based on the same Snapdragon 888 flagship-grade SoC,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Light Stalking

Another Nikon Camera Discontinued

Nikon just made it official, the D500 is discontinued effective immediately. This comes after weeks of speculation about dwindling retail channel supply for the vaunted DSLR. And, depending on where you stand, the loss of the D500 is either just another notch in the continuing decline of the DSLR segment, or perhaps the model is another victim of the constrained supply chains plaguing much of the electronics industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
RETAIL
premierguitar.com

Supro Unveils the Royale Combo

The all-new Royale is the first loud clean amp in the brand’s product lineup and is available in both 1x12 and 2x12 formats. The Royale was designed to deliver loud and vivid clean tone with a responsive, tactile low end. A high-headroom, 50W tube amplifier with a powerful EQ, foot-switchable boost, tube-buffered effects loop and glorious tube-driven spring reverb, the Royale captures all of the nuances in your playing, both on stage and in-studio.
BGR.com

Voice-controlled HD camera drone that folds as small as a smartphone is down to $79

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There is a serious resurgence happening right now in the quadcopter drone market. Drones were insanely popular for a few years when they first burst onto the scene, but then consumer interest died down a bit. Now, however, it seems like everyone wants a new drone. Of course, it could have something to do with the fact that some of Amazon’s best drone deals are happening right now.
ELECTRONICS
godisageek.com

The Gunk is getting photo mode

Only a couple of months after it released on Game Pass, fans will be pleased to hear that The Gunk is getting photo mode. When I reviewed it last year my favourite part of the game was the lush alien planet, which will be perfect for capturing some gorgeous snaps. Alongside photo mode, Thunderful are adding a bunch of new language options too, so more people can play The Gunk.
VIDEO GAMES
theprioryrecord.com

Favorite Colors

For the past couple of months, I have been collecting people’s favorite colors. Whether they are good friends of mine or a stranger I just met, I ask them this very important question. Some of you may ask me “why colors of all things?” I just think it’s a small thing that you can keep track of. It also works as a good icebreaker when you don’t know what else to say. Best of all, you can secretly judge people. If their favorite color is a greenish yellow, you need to stay away from them. Most importantly, it’s a way to remember events. When I look back on the list of names and colors, I can remember the person as well as when I asked them. On the Pro-Life March in Washington DC, I got to ask Archbishop Rozanski his favorite color. It’s blue! I can see that name on the list and remember that moment. There are 156 different names currently on the list and I put them all into a chart, which you see here. While most people answer normal colors like blue or green, some people had more creative answers. Two people said that clear as their favorite color, and Doctor G said that he doesn’t know how to answer the question. Two more people told me that blush was their favorite color and one person even said juice. I’m still not sure what to make of that. Most importantly, our overlord, Mr. Hessel, said his favorite color was blue. So plain.
LIFESTYLE
esri.com

What's new in ArcGIS StoryMaps (February 2022)

ArcGIS StoryMaps is updated regularly with new features and capabilities. Read on to learn about what’s been added recently, and be sure to check back later in the month for more updates. Use Python with StoryMaps. The ArcGIS API for Python is a powerful library for mapping, spatial analysis,...
SOFTWARE
uticaphoenix.net

How to use Zoom on the Echo Show

Zoom meetings are a part of everyday life for many of us. Whether you’re a middle schooler learning remotely or an executive with back-to-back meetings, or if it’s just that your book club still meets virtually, most of us have to grapple with the video conference company at some point in our week. Having another option for joining meetings other than your computer or squinting at your smartphone is a nice bonus, and if you have an Echo Show at home, it can make a useful hands-free Zoom machine.
TECHNOLOGY

