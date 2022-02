One of the promised benefits of Web3 is decentralization – a decentralization that minimizes the reliance on platforms and also allows owners to have control over their data. The emergence of IoT in the automotive is space is powering connected cars and creating a significant amount of valuable data – data that’s often being sold to third parties through OEM systems, unbeknownst to the vehicle owner. DIMO is a decentralized vehicle data network that allows drivers to submit their vehicle data to improve the future of transportation while managing the vehicle’s performance and health. The company is in the process of launching a token to compensate drivers for submitting their vehicle data but also to build an ecosystem for developers and data end-users to equitably access and use the network data. Cars produce more data than any other consumer device – 1500x more data than web browsing. The DIMO platform has a multitude of use cases today as the data can support things like insurance, maintenance, financing, used car sales, fleet operations, and charging infrastructure. As the number of connected cars increases, the platform is agile enough to support new applications.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO