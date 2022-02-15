ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ITV Studios to launch FAST channels focused on Hell’s Kitchen, Euro drama

By Jordan Pinto
c21media.net
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleITV Studios is teaming with Samsung TV Plus to launch a pair of new FAST channels in Europe, one focused on European drama series and the other a marathon channel dedicated to Hell’s Kitchen. The...

www.c21media.net

wiltonbulletin.com

Amazon Studios is Rolling Out Diversity Playbook in Europe and Globally

The Amazon Studios Inclusion Policy and Playbook released last June in the U.S. is reverberating in the streaming giant’s productions around the world. That is the main takeaway of a panel at the European Film Market on Amazon’s diversity, equity and inclusion panel where it emerged that, though it is U.S.-specific, Amazon’s teams in Europe are starting to create their own adaptations of the Playbook, including the German unit led by head of German Originals Philip Pratt.
MOVIES
c21media.net

Smithsonian Channel, Blue Ant Media stock up on factual content from Beyond Rights

The Smithsonian Channel and Blue Ant Media are among North American broadcasters to have acquired more than 650 hours of unscripted content from Beyond Rights. Docuseries Elizabeth (8×60’), about Queen Elizabeth II’s seven-decade rule, has been bought by the Smithsonian Channel, while Blue Ant has picked up 200 hours and 100 hours of crime content for its Canadian and US crime-focused FAST channels respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘CODA’ Associate Producer Stephane Celerier Launches Gemma Pictures With PGS Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Stephane Celerier, a veteran French film executive whose former banner Mars Films co-produced “La Famille Belier,” is joining forces with PGS Entertainment to create a new production company. Celerier is launching Gemma Pictures with Philippe and Guillaume Souter, the founders of PGS Entertainment, a thriving family-owned business specialized in financing and licensing worldwide youth entertainment. The new Paris-based company will look to produce French and English-language films, TV series and TV movies and is already developing a slate of 10 projects with well-known French and international talent. A resourceful and deep-pocketed company, PGS Entertainment will...
MOVIES
Advanced Television

ITV Studios, Samsung TV Plus channel partnership

ITV Studios is partnering with connected TV platform Samsung TV Plus for the first time to launch two brand new channels in Europe. The new FAST channels, free ad-supported streaming TV, with associated AVoD, include the following:. Storylands – a brand new channel set to become the home for the...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

MediaCorp renews Omens Studios’ Leo and Paula toons for Channel 5’s Okto block

Singapore’s national public broadcaster MediaCorp has commissioned more episodes of Omens Studios’ preschool series Leo the Wildlife Ranger and Counting with Paula. Singapore- and UK-based Omens Studios will produce an additional 20 episodes of Leo the Wildlife Ranger and a further 40 of Counting with Paula, bringing their episode counts up to 126 and 340 respectively.
WORLD
Deadline

Sarajevo Director Exit & New Hire; Amazon India ‘Modern Love’ Series; ITV Studios New Channels; WarnerMedia Turkey Hire & RTL Deal; FilmLondon Role — Global Briefs

Sarajevo Director Exits After 27 Years Mirsad Purivatra, the founder of the Sarajevo Film Festival, is leaving the SFF Director position after 27 years. Purivatra will assume the role of President of the Obala Art Centar Association, the umbrella organization behind the Sarajevo Film Festival. Purivatra’s successor will be Jovan Marjanović, previously in charge of the SFF Industry Department and the Festival Co-director. Said Purivatra: “I am proud of everything we have accomplished over the last 27 years. We started from nothing, when our city was under siege, and today we are a globally renowned institution attended by filmmakers and film...
MOVIES
c21media.net

Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment launches format-focused prodco

ProSiebenSat.1’s Seven.One Entertainment Group in Germany is launching a new production house with a mandate to develop and produce entertainment formats across all its platforms. The new Cologne-based production company will be led by managing directors Nadine Grünfeld, who was previously executive director at Endemol Shine Germany, and Frank...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

AMC Networks renews multiple series, strikes content deal with ITV Studios

US cablenet and streamer operator AMC Networks has handed renewals to a raft of series from across its portfolio of streaming platforms, and picked up a clutch of content from ITV Studios in the UK. The company announced Thursday at the Television Critics’ Association (TCA) Press Tour that AMC+’s Irish...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

ITV America promotes Simon Thomas, Michelle Byars as formats push intensifies

ITV America has named veteran producer and executive Simon Thomas as president of ITV Entertainment and head of international programming, in addition to promoting Michelle Byars to senior VP of development at ITV Entertainment. The appointments at ITV Entertainment, which is one of six production labels under parent company ITV...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Drive signs first-look collaboration deal with John Osborne’s Touchdown Films

UK-based production funding and distribution agency Drive has inked a first-look deal with John Osborne’s prodco Touchdown Films. The agreement is the first investment from Drive’s recently announced content fund and will see the companies collaborate on development and production of a wide range of factual series. Touchdown...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

BritBox raises curtain on cinema doc Reel Britannia in UK, North America, SA

International streamer BritBox has acquired a documentary following the story of modern British cinema from Abacus Media Rights (AMR). BritBox will launch Reel Britannia (4×60′) in the UK, US, Canada and South Africa following the deal with Amcomri Entertainment-owned AMR, which holds worldwide distribution rights to the show.
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Shine TV marinades culinary spin-off series Young MasterChef for BBC Three

The UK’s BBC Three has commissioned Young MasterChef (working title), the latest spin-off from the long-running culinary format MasterChef. Produced by Shine TV, part of Banijay UK, the 10×30’ series will focus on up-and-coming young chefs between the ages of 18 and 25. The latest iteration of...
TV SHOWS
c21media.net

BritBox lines up three Agatha Christie stories as it doubles content investment

BBC- and ITV-owned streaming service BritBox is planning a trio of new Agatha Christie projects as it extends its production partnership with Agatha Christie Ltd and Mammoth Screen. The announcement came on Wednesday as the SVoD service revealed its forthcoming slate at a Television Critics Association event in New York,...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

WTFN’s Nine Network format Space Invaders descends on Channel 4, M6

Channel 4 in the UK and M6 Group in France have acquired the original Australian version of factual entertainment format Space Invaders from Fred Media. Channel 4-owned More4 and M6’s 6ter will air both seasons of the Nine Network series, totalling 20×60′. Produced by Fred Media’s parent...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Acorn TV acquires Australian comedy Aftertaste in multi-territory deal

AMC Networks-owned streamer Acorn TV has acquired Australian comedy series Aftertaste in the US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Canada. The 6×30’ ABC Australia original, which is distributed internationally by the Oz pubcaster’s sales arm ABC Commercial, will debut on Acorn TV on February 14. The...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Tune in to C21FM to hear from Endemol Shine Finland’s Max Malka

Today we hear from Endemol Shine Finland head of scripted Max Malka about the company’s inaugural drama commission from local public broadcaster YLE and global streamer Netflix. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. Finnish public broadcaster YLE and Netflix jointly commissioned 10-part young-adult series Dance Brothers from Banijay’s...
THEATER & DANCE
c21media.net

Germany’s Komplizen Film joins indie producer alliance The Creatives

German film and TV production outfit Komplizen Film has become the latest company to join indie producer alliance The Creatives. Komplizen originally specialised in producing and coproducing feature films and in recent years has produced titles such as Toni Erdmann and Spencer. In 2019 it established a TV arm, Komplizen Serien, and produced its first series, Skylines, which was made with David Keitsch for Netflix.
BUSINESS
FOX 11 and 41

FOX RENEWS HELL’S KITCHEN FOR SEASONS 21 & 22

FOX SERVES UP TWO ADDITIONAL HELPINGS OF “HELL’S KITCHEN,” RENEWING HIT CULINARY COMPETITION SERIES FOR SEASONS 21 AND 22. FOX has ordered two additional seasons of the Gordon Ramsay hit culinary competition series HELL’S KITCHEN, renewing the show for its 21st and 22nd seasons. In the long-running series, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including chef positions at some of Ramsay’s most famous restaurants around the country, and the title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner.
TV SERIES

