ITV Studios to launch FAST channels focused on Hell’s Kitchen, Euro drama

Sarajevo Director Exits After 27 Years Mirsad Purivatra, the founder of the Sarajevo Film Festival, is leaving the SFF Director position after 27 years. Purivatra will assume the role of President of the Obala Art Centar Association, the umbrella organization behind the Sarajevo Film Festival. Purivatra’s successor will be Jovan Marjanović, previously in charge of the SFF Industry Department and the Festival Co-director. Said Purivatra: “I am proud of everything we have accomplished over the last 27 years. We started from nothing, when our city was under siege, and today we are a globally renowned institution attended by filmmakers and film...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO