ITV Studios to launch FAST channels focused on Hell’s Kitchen, Euro drama

FOX SERVES UP TWO ADDITIONAL HELPINGS OF “HELL’S KITCHEN,” RENEWING HIT CULINARY COMPETITION SERIES FOR SEASONS 21 AND 22. FOX has ordered two additional seasons of the Gordon Ramsay hit culinary competition series HELL’S KITCHEN, renewing the show for its 21st and 22nd seasons. In the long-running series, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including chef positions at some of Ramsay’s most famous restaurants around the country, and the title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner.
Comments / 0