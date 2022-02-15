ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sudden changes to sense of smell may be due to COVID

Lockhaven Express
 21 hours ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man in good health. Around February 2021, either just before or just after my first COVID vaccination, I noticed a difference in my taste. I am aware that this can be related to COVID infection. My smell is OK and while I can taste...

www.lockhaven.com

Scientific American

COVID Smell Loss and Long COVID Linked to Inflammation

An impaired sense of smell affects from about 30 to 75 percent of people infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a recent estimate, suggesting that millions of people worldwide have suffered this condition at some point in the past two years. Called anosmia, the olfactory system dysfunction is typically temporary, but it can take months or longer for a full recovery, making it difficult to enjoy meals and to detect odors such as spoiled food, smoke and others that can signal danger.
Fast Company

Why does COVID make us lose our sense of smell? A new study has answers

One of the more notorious symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of taste and smell. There are varying estimates on just how many tongues and noses went out of business, but one study shows that as many as 1.6 million Americans lost their senses. Now a new study from researchers at Columbia University and New York University Langone Health, published in the journal Cell, finds that the culprit of this olfactory dysfunction may be our immune response to COVID-19. The new insight may help our understanding of how to treat long COVID.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Changing Temperatures May Affect Accuracy of At-Home COVID Tests

At-home COVID tests are made easy for Oklahomans to determine if they have the virus or not, but after the winter storm many of these tests could be inaccurate. "The test should be stored at room temperature. Try and avoid any heat or light, just like any other medication. Also, avoid freezing temperatures and keep them at temperatures between 36- and 86-degrees Fahrenheit," said Beth Walton, the Pharmacy Manager at OU Health.
MedicalXpress

Mechanism behind loss of smell with COVID-19 revealed

Researchers have discovered a mechanism that may explain why COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell. Published online February 2 in the journalCell, the new study found that infection with the pandemic virus, SARS-CoV-2, indirectly dials down the action of olfactory receptors (OR), proteins on the surfaces of nerve cells in the nose that detect the molecules associated with odors.
WTAX

Study: People’s sense of smell may be declining

Your sense of smell might not match that of your ancestors. Researchers from the U.S. and China tested volunteers’ perceptions of various smells, and found people’s sense of smell is declining, little by little. By combining differences in scent perception and people’s genetics, scientists can identify the role of various scent receptors. During the experiment, two new scent receptors were identified—one that detects a synthetic musk used in fragrances, and another for a compound in body odor. The findings confirm previous research that shows people with ancestral versions of the brain’s scent receptors tends to find the corresponding odor more intense. The experts say this all supports the theory that our sense of smell has weakened over time due to gene changes. (UPI)
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
Jambar

The Jambar Column: Losing your taste, smell and common sense

The first week of this semester was a very special time for me. It was truly a different experience than any other welcome back I have had in my years at college, and one that I will never forget. Namely, because I didn’t even return to school until the second week, because I had COVID-19.
technologynetworks.com

Potential Cause of COVID-19 Smell Loss Identified

Researchers have discovered a mechanism that may explain why people with COVID-19 lose their sense of smell. Published online February 1 in the journal Cell, the new study finds that infection with the pandemic virus, SARS-CoV-2, indirectly dials down the action of olfactory receptors, proteins on the surfaces of nerve cells in the nose that detect the molecules associated with odors.
Houston Chronicle

Does Snow Smell Different Now? Blame Climate Change.

There are plenty of reasons to savor being outdoors in winter, but the experience of walking around on a snowy day is especially compelling. It is, as the saying goes, a treat for the senses — and that includes one’s sense of smell. The science behind why snow is an olfactory experience makes for interesting reading, and it relates to a complex interaction between the human body and the landscape around it.
wnctimes.com

A map for the sense of smell

Science Daily --Evolution has structured flies with an energy-efficient olfactory system Date: January 31, 2022. Our sensory systems provide us with immediate information about the world around us. Now researchers have created a sensory map for smell. The map details how the fruit fly's olfactory receptor neurons, the components that sense smell, are organized within the insect's sensory hairs.
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
