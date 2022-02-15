Sudden changes to sense of smell may be due to COVID

Your sense of smell might not match that of your ancestors. Researchers from the U.S. and China tested volunteers’ perceptions of various smells, and found people’s sense of smell is declining, little by little. By combining differences in scent perception and people’s genetics, scientists can identify the role of various scent receptors. During the experiment, two new scent receptors were identified—one that detects a synthetic musk used in fragrances, and another for a compound in body odor. The findings confirm previous research that shows people with ancestral versions of the brain’s scent receptors tends to find the corresponding odor more intense. The experts say this all supports the theory that our sense of smell has weakened over time due to gene changes. (UPI)

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO