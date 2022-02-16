ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street surges as easing geopolitical worries fuel broad rally

By Stephen Culp
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, as signs of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border sparked a risk-on session.

All three major indexes notched solid advances on the day, with market leading tech and tech-adjacent stocks providing the biggest boost and putting the Nasdaq, which gained 2.5%, out front.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) jumped 5.5% in its largest one-day percentage gain since March 2021.

Geopolitical heat was turned down a notch after Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops near the Ukraine border, prompting bullish equities sentiment and causing crude prices to slide on easing supply concerns.

The announcement received guarded responses, and the United States and NATO said they had yet to see evidence of a drawdown. read more

Stocks briefly pared gains late in the session, when U.S. President Joe Biden said that while diplomatic efforts are ongoing. read more

"Nice rally today, thanks to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," said David Carter, managing director at Wealthspire Advisors in New York.

"Markets have been moving based on Putin or (Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome) Powell," Carter added. "Putin and his intentions with Ukraine and Powell and his intentions regarding interest rates."

The CBOE market volatility index (.VIX) backed down from a three-week high.

On the economic front, a report from the Labor Department showed producer prices surged in January at twice the expected rate, reinforcing economist expectations that the Federal Reserve will take on stubbornly persistent inflation by aggressively hiking key interest rates. read more

"Inflation data suggests prices are rising, but markets already knew this," Carter said.

The graphic below shows producer price index (PPI) data, along with other major indicators, and how far they have risen beyond the Fed's average annual 2% inflation target:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZHF9_0eEp0XqA00
Inflation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CAgK_0eEp0XqA00
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzmdM_0eEp0XqA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsxDT_0eEp0XqA00

The market has now priced in better than even odds that the central bank will raise the Fed funds target rate by 50 basis points at its March monetary policy meeting.

"The market is now priced for a more aggressive Fed, and outside of geopolitics there’s reduced uncertainty," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "But the market is never certain so you always dealing probabilities."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 422.67 points, or 1.22%, to 34,988.84, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 69.4 points, or 1.58%, to 4,471.07 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 348.84 points, or 2.53%, to 14,139.76.

Nine of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 closed green, with tech shares (.SPLRCT) enjoying the largest percentage gain, jumping 2.7%. Energy stocks, (.SPNY) weighed by sliding crude prices , , fell 1.4%.

Fourth quarter reporting season is entering its last stretch, with 370 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 78.1% have beaten analyst estimates, according to preliminary Refinitiv data.

"It's nice to have that earnings strength underlying these macro issues," Mayfield added.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index's surge followed Intel Corp's announcement of a $5.4 billion deal to buy Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor (TSEM.TA). read more

Restaurant Brands International rose 3.6% after the fast food operator beat quarterly profit and revenue estimates. read more

Hotelier Marriott International (MAR.O) also beat Wall Street expectations due to rising occupancy rates, sending its shares up 5.8%. read more

Other travel-related companies surged, with the S&P 1500 airlines index (.SPCOMAIR) and hotels/restaurants/leisure index (.SPCOMHRL) rising 5.9% and 2.4%, respectively.

Shares of cloud infrastructure company Arista Networks jumped 5.8% after it forecast better-than-anticipated current quarter revenue.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.87-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 70 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.63 billion shares, compared with the 12.60 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Devik Jain, Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin market prepares for ‘storm’ approaching

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market could be set for a tumultuous few weeks of price movements amid “approaching storm clouds”, according to leading crypto analysts.The latest report from on-chain data provider Glassnode warned of “numerous macro headwinds” that could heavily impact the price of bitcoin next month, from the tightening of Fed policy to potential war in Ukraine.The cryptocurrency has already experienced extreme volatility over the last few months, peaking at an all-time high above $68,000 in November before crashing below $34,000 in January.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketInvestors and traders appear to already be pricing in...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

China's blue-chip index falls amid Ukraine crisis, policy uncertainties

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chip index fell on Friday, with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors were cautious amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions and uncertainties on monetary policies. ** At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.3%, with the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index falling 1.35%.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Reuters

JGB super-long yields retreat from 6-yr peaks on Ukraine crisis

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Super-long Japanese government bond yields retreated on Friday, flattening the yield curve from its steepest level in more than three years, amid strengthened demand for safe-haven assets as tensions surrounding Ukraine simmered. The 30-year JGB yield was down 3 basis points at 0.960%, as of...
WORLD
Reuters

Australian shares end lower as banks drag amid crisis in Ukraine

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed down on Friday in their worst day in three weeks, weighed by financial stocks as investors closely watched rising tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1% lower at 7,221.70, its worst session since Jan. 27. Investors...
WORLD
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end flat amid hopes of easing Ukraine tension

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended nearly unchanged on Friday, but posted a second straight weekly loss, as investors cautiously monitored the developments in Ukraine. The Korean won edged higher, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI closed...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

China shares end higher after cities ease mortgage rules

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Friday, with property developers leading gains after more cities eased mortgage rules for homebuyers, while investors expected more policies to boost economy. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.66% at 3,490.76 and the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.48%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

G20 finance leaders to warn of rising inflation, geopolitical risks

JAKARTA/TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will likely warn on Friday that rising inflation and geopolitical risks could threaten a fragile global recovery, as the crisis in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic's fallout cloud the outlook. Fears that Russia might invade Ukraine...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Interest Rates#Stock#Energy Stocks#Sox#Nato#Russian#Wealthspire Advisors#Cboe#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

China to boost commodity price supervision, industrial growth

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s powerful state planner will take steps to ensure supply and stabilise prices of key raw materials, including iron ore and fertilizer, it said on Friday, as it looks to promote steady growth in industry. The National Development and Reform Commission will reinforce futures and spot...
ECONOMY
Reuters

A break in the storm clouds

A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee. Markets breathed a sigh of relief after the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution to the standoff over Ukraine. U.S. stock index futures...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC to defend the woeful performance of the manager’s suite of disruptive innovation funds. Wood told the business network in a Thursday interview that the gravitation of money managers toward benchmarks, rather than taking risk on what she views as potentially game-changing technology in gene editing, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, among others, was creating a “massive misallocation of capital” in markets that could be the biggest in “the history of mankind.”
STOCKS
Reuters

Yen, franc on the back foot on hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen reversed course on Friday, giving up some its gains from earlier this week as markets seemed to take cheer from news of talks between the U.S. and Russia about Ukraine, helping other risk-friendly assets including the Aussie dollar. The dollar rose...
WORLD
Financial World

Stocks rally as geopolitical tensions ease

On Tuesday, a basket of global bourses including major equity indices in the US and Europe had leapfrogged, bouncing back sharply following an apparent de-escalation in geo-political tensions, as analysts across the globe but PRs of an incumbent Biden Administration hail President Putin’s diplomacy in the wake of a mass-scale provocation to ignite wrangles while NATO alongside its US allies might have played their flutes in émigré.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy