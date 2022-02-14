Five Mariners questions for spring: Starting pitching depth, the bullpen, prospects and more

The Pittsburgh Pirates should be able to find their next best relief pitcher from within the system, but who will end up taking that title?. There have been many shutdown relief pitchers throughout the Pittsburgh Pirates history. The Pirates have emphasized relief pitching throughout their history, from Roy Face to Mark Melancon and now David Bednar. The bullpen has also become much more prominent in baseball today. Last year, relievers threw 18,212.2 innings, the second most of all time.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO