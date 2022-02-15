ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin has yet to medal at Winter Olympics but remains upbeat

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 20 hours ago

The 2022 Beijing Olympics have not panned out...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
olympics.com

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates 'strong' Sofia Goggia after downhill comeback at Beijing 2022

Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin knows well how receiving words of encouragement is important during these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. After failing to finish her first two events, the American felt "grateful" for the outpouring of support led by boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and fellow Olympians Simone Biles and Lindsey Vonn.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics medal count: Who is winning Beijing 2022 so far?

The Winter Olympics 2022 medal table is up for grabs in Beijing and Norway are the favourites to top the charts once more, having pipped Germany to top spot four years ago in Pyeongchang. Both nations won 14 gold medals in Korea, but Norway’s greater total of 39 medals overall gave them the edge over Germany, who won 31. Norway are the kings of skiing and will again be looking to dominate on snow, with sights set on a similar medal tally once more. Germany meanwhile are the masters of sliding, embodied by their bobsleigh master Francesco Friedrich, a...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
HuffingtonPost

Older Winter Olympics Athletes Are Grabbing The Glory In Beijing

When the Beijing Olympics close on Feb. 20, IOC President Thomas Bach, by tradition, will call on the “youth of the world to assemble four years from now.” He may consider expanding that invitation to the 2026 Winter Games at Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy to another group: the oldies but goodies.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Beijing Olympics#Slalom#Panned
The Associated Press

Valieva remains in Olympics; Shiffrin preps for downhill

BEIJING (AP) — Teen sensation Kamila Valieva has been cleared for takeoff in women’s figure skating in a ruling in a Russian doping case that has caused havoc with one of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics. Valieva will have a chance for a second gold medal...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Shiffrin to race 1st Olympic downhill; no medal thoughts

Mikaela Shiffrin confirmed that she will, indeed, race a downhill at the Winter Olympics for the first time Tuesday. And she says she is changing how she thinks about what is at stake as she prepares for her fourth event in Beijing “It’ll be really nice to race tomorrow. But you don’t really come to the Olympics to feel nice,” Shiffrin said after finishing Monday’s second training session on the course known as The Rock at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center with the 15th-fastest time among the women who didn’t miss a gate. “It’s going to be intense and...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Chinese teenager Su Yiming wins snowboard gold in men's big air

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. China's Su Yiming claimed a second snowboard medal at the Winter Olympics as the teenager won a stunning gold in the men's big air event in Beijing.
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Dave Ryding says it's do or die for medal in Beijing

Skier Dave Ryding - Britain's first ever alpine World Cup winner - says it is "do or die" for a Winter Olympic medal in Beijing. The 35-year-old has adopted a more aggressive mindset this season and it paid dividends in Kitzbuhel, Austria, where he won the slalom in January. He...
SPORTS
UPI News

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin to compete in downhill for first time

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Mikaela Shiffrin will compete in the Olympic women's downhill for the first time, giving the top American skier an additional opportunity to turn around her disappointing 2022 Winter Games, she said Monday in Beijing. "I'm planning to do it," Shiffrin told NBC. "My times are pretty...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy