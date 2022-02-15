Clippers withstand Stephen Curry, Warriors to earn impressive win

SAN FRANCISCO — Earlier this season, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made NBA history. The two-time MVP passed Ray Allen to become the all-time leader in 3-pointers made and continues to add to his total. Saturday, another historical milestone was reached, and this time it was Curry’s opponent...
SAN FRANCISCO — Saturday Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors squeezed by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night at Chase Center. They attained the victory behind an incredible fourth quarter from Klay Thompson. He finished with 33 points, 16 of which came in the final period. were scored in the last period.
Stephen Curry isn’t the player who warms the bench when the game is closely contested and head to head. He and his game both are very unique as he being the greatest shooter of all time is a generational talent and inspiration for many. Recently, the Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena and after an unpredictable chain of points won it all against the Dubs. As the final box score stands at 119-104 favoring the Los Angeles Clippers.
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers continue to win games without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They’d already beaten LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as well as Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. This time, Tyronn Lue’s club took down Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Hardly a day goes by when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is not in the headlines for one thing or another. In the 2021-22 season, nothing has changed as Irving has received a lot of criticism for the condition of the Nets this season. Initially, it was because of his...
LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Just 23 days after Jonathan Kuminga's first birthday, the NBA changed forever. An 18-year-old LeBron James, wearing a No. 23 jersey, made his professional debut for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 25 points in a blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings. For Kuminga, Saturday night was...
We’re far too late into the season to still be giving weight to any moral victories. But if any team in the Western Conference needed one, it was Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Co. may not have come out of Golden State with the win, but the Lakers did match Stephen Curry and the Warriors step for step up until the final buzzer.
Kevin Durant and James Harden have now been teammates on two different NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it is clear that their partnership didn't work out on the Brooklyn Nets, as James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no question that...
Patrick Ewing is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in the history of the New York Knicks. Ewing was the leader of the New York Knicks during the 80s and the 90s, making them one of the best teams in the league and a regular contender in the Eastern Conference.
The NBA trade deadline passed and the Golden State Warriors decided to stay pat. After all, with the way they have performed this season, despite all the injuries and Stephen Curry getting as cold as leftover pizza at one stretch, there’s no reason to tinker with the roster. But...
When Ty Lue faces the Golden State Warriors, he has one goal in mind - get the ball out of Steph Curry's hands. The shorthanded LA Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors despite Steph Curry's insane first-quarter explosion. The point guard put up 33 points on 61% from the field and 8/13 from deep. His teammates didn't fare as well tonight, and that was exactly Ty Lue's game plan.
Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is thrilled to see Klay Thompson getting better each day and returning to his top form. On Saturday night, Thompson scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115. "It's still early...
LeBron James became the leading NBA scorer in combined regular season and play-off history in the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-115 defeat by the Golden State Warriors. He scored 26 points to take his career tally to 44,157, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 44,149. However, James missed a last-second free throw that would...
Denver Nuggets (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-16, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic, meet when Golden State and Denver square off. Curry is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.
LOS ANGELES — Clippers guard Reggie Jackson beat his man, darted into the lane and found nobody in a white uniform standing in his way. Jackson momentarily paused, as if stunned by the lack of resistance, and then quickly took another dribble before soaring to the basket for an emphatic dunk.
While the Golden State Warriors picked up a big win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, LeBron made history. With his 21st point of the game, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most total points in NBA history, including both the regular season and playoffs.
Back on track after a recent two-game skid, the Golden State Warriors will go back on the road Monday to face the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since late November. The Warriors followed a nine-game winning streak with a two-game slide that they dispatched Saturday with a hard-fought 117-115 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Stephen Curry exploded for 26 of his 33 points in the first half on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, but it wasn’t enough. The Warriors were shooting 56 percent from the field in the first half, and trailed just 61-59 at intermission. The Clippers drubbed the Warriors 33-19 in the third quarter and went on to roll 119-104.
Comments / 0