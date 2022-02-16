ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather to Watch: Warm Wednesday ahead of rainy, windy Thursday evening

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

It will warm up for Wednesday ahead of the possibility for some heavy rain Thursday evening.

Highs will be around 45 degrees Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds.

It will be partly sunny, breezy and warm during the day on Thursday with highs near 56 degrees.

Rain will arrive during the evening with periods of heavy rain and strong wind gusts of close to 50 mph.

Rain and gusty winds will continue early Friday before clearing during the afternoon.

It will be slightly cooler but drier over the weekend with highs in the low-40s.

