Sony Tidbits…

Why did Sony buy Bungie if it’s not making exclusive games?. You’ve probably seen the news now that Sony is acquiring Bungie for the princely sum of $3.2B. However, although we know the deal is in progress, we don’t really know why. Of all the studios you’d expect them to go for, someone like Square Enix, Capcom or, at a push, Ubisoft, seemed like far more likely candidates. If they were signing Bungie up to develop exclusive IP for PlayStation this deal would be more clear cut, but Bungie is reportedly retaining autonomy, creative independence and self-publishing rights, and current and even future releases will remain multi-platform.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO