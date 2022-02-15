Sony Tidbits…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 18 hours ago

Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay, Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, Amazon.es. 5 Tips for better B&W photos (Peter Forsgård). Viltrox 24mm 1.8 better than Sony 24mm 1.4 GM for video? – Review +...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

gizmochina.com

Sony Linkbuds WF-L900 TWS earbuds leaked, features unique design & ANC

A new leak has just revealed an upcoming audio product from Sony. These new hearables are the Linkbuds WF-L900 truly wireless earbuds that can be seen in two color variants. The news arrives from @TechInsiderBlog (Via NotebookCheck) who shared images of the upcoming earbuds on Twitter. Looking at these images, we can see that the new wireless earphones have a unique design. The leaked earbuds does not feature an ear tip, rather, the Linkbuds have two rings of holes. Furthermore, the main body contains a mic while the doughnut shaped segment will rest on top of user’s ear canal. This part stays in place thanks to a silicon tip.
Light Stalking

Another Nikon Camera Discontinued

Nikon just made it official, the D500 is discontinued effective immediately. This comes after weeks of speculation about dwindling retail channel supply for the vaunted DSLR. And, depending on where you stand, the loss of the D500 is either just another notch in the continuing decline of the DSLR segment, or perhaps the model is another victim of the constrained supply chains plaguing much of the electronics industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
whathifi.com

Sony A95K QD-OLED TV vs LG G2 OLED Evo TV: which will be the best 2022 OLED TV?

The start of the year always means two things: New Year's resolutions and new TV ranges. While most people's resolutions are already fading in the rearview mirror, the new TVs are still on the horizon – indeed, they're getting closer every day. Two of the most exciting 2022 TVs are from Sony and LG: the Sony A95K QD-OLED and the LG G2 OLED Evo.
Entrepreneur

Sound On: Sony WF-C500

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sony’s new WF-C500 earbuds offers an ergonomic design for a snug and secure fit. They feature Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that transforms upscale standard audio files to hi-res quality. With 10 hours of continuous battery life,...
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony A7IV now in Stock at Adorama

Today only you save $250 on the Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8 lens. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
cogconnected.com

Sony May Not Be Done Acquiring Studios

Sony Is Still Acquiring Studios After the Bungie Deal. Sony recently made a big splash by buying Bungie, and they may not be done yet. In an interview, Jim Ryan said, “We should expect more” studio acquisitions. It sounds like it is going to be an interesting year for video games, to say the least.
totalgamingaddicts.com

Why Did Sony Buy Bungie?

Why did Sony buy Bungie if it’s not making exclusive games?. You’ve probably seen the news now that Sony is acquiring Bungie for the princely sum of $3.2B. However, although we know the deal is in progress, we don’t really know why. Of all the studios you’d expect them to go for, someone like Square Enix, Capcom or, at a push, Ubisoft, seemed like far more likely candidates. If they were signing Bungie up to develop exclusive IP for PlayStation this deal would be more clear cut, but Bungie is reportedly retaining autonomy, creative independence and self-publishing rights, and current and even future releases will remain multi-platform.
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony Japan removed the A-mount lenses

Sony Japan removed the A-mount lenses form their homepage. A-mount is gone for good, with no announcement, no nice thoughts….dumped in the darkness of anonymity. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
sonyalpharumors.com

New Sigma 20mm f/2.0 DG DN lens youtube video reviews

Preorders: Sigma 20mm FE at BHphoto, Adorama, FocusCamera. Fotokoch Germany. WexUK. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Fstoppers

Is the Sony A Mount Finally Finished?

In news that isn't especially surprising, it seems as though the Sony A mount is finally dead. It has been six years since Sony last released an A mount camera and seven years since they last released an A mount lens, and it seems like the unique DSLT (digital single lens translucent) line is finally officially done. Sony Japan has listed all all A mount lenses as "discontinued," and given the lack of development in the last few years, it seems safe to assume the line is finished.
Digital Photography Review

Sony a7 IV review

The Sony a7 IV is the fourth generation of the company's core a7 full-frame mirrorless camera model. It's the most advanced yet, bringing many of the improvements Sony has made in terms of autofocus and interface design since the launch of the a7 III, back in February 2018. Key Specifications.
sonyalpharumors.com

Niveau Wiggle Trioscopic 3D lens announced

This new Niveau Wiggle Trioscopic 3D lens has been launched on Kickstarter. And Marc from SonyAlphaBlog tested it. He concluded:. The Niveau Wiggle 3D Trioscopic lens (100$) is a refreshing lens , it is very fun to use and will allow to create original gif to illustrate a product, your website or for your social network.
Seeking Alpha

Sony: A Shift In Focus

The company announced its product line innovations at a Technology Innovation Show in Las Vegas. In the first week of January, the CES 2022, Technology Innovation Show was held in Las Vegas, where technology companies from around the world presented their latest developments. One of the most hotly debated presentations was that of Sony (SONY), during which the company announced its product line innovations. Most of the attention was attracted by the prototype of the electric vehicle Sony VISION-S and the new model of the Sony PlayStation VR2 game console. In this article, we explain why the public and investors are so interested in Sony's new products and analyze what it means for the company's future.
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony A1 survived the ride downhill the Olympic track

Nick Didlick was able to track the story of this camera. He asked the Sony Repair Center:. “Yes, we suspected what Camera it was from NBC’s Social media coverage, but we don’t routinely ask photographers what happened to the gear unless they offer an incident report. We immediately loaned the photographer a replacement Alpha 1 and 24-70mmGM lens so he could continue to his next assignment, while we assessed the damage.”
sonyalpharumors.com

Dpreview published the full Sony a7 IV review: “It’s enough to wrest the crown from the R6, which is also enough for it to earn a Gold award”

A7IV at BHphoto. Amazon. Adorama. FocusCamera. BuyDig. The Sony a7 IV is the most expensive model in its series so far, but it’s also the most capable. The a7 IV’s image quality is extremely good, with excellent levels of detail, extensive dynamic range and attractive JPEG color. However, it’s not significantly improved over its predecessor or its rivals: you’ll get more detail in low ISO situations but this small gain seems to come with slight decreases in dynamic range and high ISO noise performance. The margins are tiny but it’s hard to see a net benefit to the new chip.
sonyalpharumors.com

Sigma autofocus test and cool images oi the A7rIII and A7c

Preorders: Sigma 20mm FE at BHphoto, Adorama, FocusCamera. Fotokoch Germany. WexUK. Here we have the Sigma 20mm autofocus tested with the Sony A7rIII:. Mobile01 posted these nice images of the lens mounted on the Sony A7rIII:. And here the lens on the Sony A7c:. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZwgGjcK-b1/ **This post contains affiliate links...
sonyalpharumors.com

Olympus announced the OM-1 which features Sony new 20MP Quad Pixel sensor

The new OM-1 features the Sony 20MP Quad Pixel sensor. It has 80 million individual photodiodes, 40m of them are green pixels and the rest is split in half between red and blue pixels. This tech was only used on smartphones until now. GSMarena writes:. Image sensors, especially ones with...
TechSpot

Sony LinkBuds (WF-L900)

Sony has big ambitions for LinkBuds. There's support for Microsoft Soundscape and 360 Reality Audio, Spotify Tap, and a partnership with Ingress and Pokémon GO developer Niantic Labs, with the overall aim of making the perfect earbuds for augmented reality. Most players of the AR Pokémon game, for example, actually go without audio while they're hunting out in the real world, Sony and Niantic discovered. That's in part because traditional earbuds force a choice between game and environmental sounds.
The Next Web

Review: Sony’s LinkBuds are the perfect earbuds for ambient awareness

I’m gonna say something a little controversial: I don’t really care if my headphones have noise canceling. Sure, I might appreciate the isolation on a long plane ride, but for 95% of what I use headphones for, noise canceling isn’t a priority — or it’s straight-up undesirable. Whether walking down a busy street, doing the dishes, or riding my bike through a quiet trail, I prefer music and audiobooks add to the environmental soundscape, not replace it altogether.
