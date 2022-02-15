ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Link Fund Solutions CEO steps down

By Elliot Gulliver-Needham
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Addenbrooke, CEO of Link Fund Solutions, has taken the decision to retire, ahead of the conclusion of an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority into the failed Woodford Equity Income fund. The company announced on Companies House on Friday (11 February) that Addenbrooke had stepped down on 2...

Mel Stride
