In the world of dating apps, there are a handful of big players that people will typically gravitate towards. Tinder is one of the biggest, but another which has a significant foothold in the dating population is Bumble. Bumble is unique though, as while its flagship product that many know it for is its dating service, it also has the ability to match you with potential friends and potential business contacts. Now the company appears to be expanding into more of a social media platform offering, as we’ve found evidence of a new “Collectives” feature that essentially acts as a forum in BFF mode.

INTERNET ・ 14 HOURS AGO