Microsoft Nags Windows 11 Upgraders

By John Lister
Infopackets
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is testing a warning message for users running Windows 11 on unsupported machines. It's the first time such a warning has appeared after an upgrade rather than before. The situation with upgrades to Windows 11 has been complicated to say the least. Microsoft originally annoyed many users by...

infopackets.com

