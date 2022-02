Because cabinets are such a strong focal point in the kitchen, changing them up can transform the look and feel of the entire space. But new units can set you back thousands of dollars, even if you choose low-cost stock cabinets. The good news: If you like the layout of your existing cabinets and they’re structurally sound (no sticking drawers or doors falling off their hinges), you can achieve a new look for as little as $100 with a fresh coat of paint.

