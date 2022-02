The top diplomats of the United States, Australia, Japan and India opened talks in Melbourne Friday on deepening their Quad alliance, hoping to blunt China's expanding power across the Asia-Pacific region. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison kicked off the day by highlighting the group's importance in building cooperation among democracies, while making a thinly-veiled allusion to his country's troubled relationship with Beijing. "We live in a very fragile, fragmented and contested world," he told the visiting officials. "We stand up to those who would seek to coerce us," he said.

