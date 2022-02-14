Binge watch or Traditional

Sadly no traces remain of the BBC TV's main home in the 1950s, the building was fairly ugly and not considered fit for listing and no other business wanted to buy it when it was closed in 1992, but this building was very important in television history, producing most of the BBC's non news programming from 1952 to 1960, and thereafter being famous for being the original home of Doctor Who, BBC current affairs, Breakfast Time, Nationwide, The Late Show and That's Life. I did hear the LG was falling apart in its later years and was so short of space, neighbouring houses were bought up and converted into offices. Anyone have experiences of working there?

