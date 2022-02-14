Binge watch or Traditional

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just watching No return ( yeah I know it’s for some but not others) but I could have binged watched it all but for me stick to the traditional as it’s aired time slot. Got me thinking so what do you do are you a advocate of watching ahead of schedule...

IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2022

This list contains shows whose networks made their cancellation announcements in 2022, even if a show won't air its final season until 2023. In 2022, we're keeping a running tally on all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending. Some of the latest shows on the chopping block are Amazon's I know What You Did Last Summer, Showtime's Black Monday, and Dan Brown's The Last Symbol. TV shows could be cancelled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand.
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Rottentomatoes.com

9 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge Watch This February

- - Raising Dion (Netflix) What it is: Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu and from executive producer and star Michael B. Jordan, Raising Dion is the story of a single mother (Alisha Wainwright) who, after discovering her son (Ja’Siah Young) has superpowers, must protect him while investigating the origins of her husband’s death.
TV SERIES
93.1 KISS FM

Mike & Tricia Listeners Binge Watch These Shows

There is some severe weather heading out way this week. On Wednesday night, temperatures will drop and when we wake up on Thursday, it will be bitterly cold. It doesn't stop there. We are supposed to be getting a rain/snow mix and you know what that means. In El Paso, that means the whole city will probably shut down. Since we'll all be home and hiding from the cold weather, here is a list of shows that our listeners say they are binge watching.
EL PASO, TX
The Manhattan Mercury

Review: The ridiculously entertaining 'Murderville' is the perfect Netflix binge

Someone’s been murdered. Homicide Det. Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is on the case. Solving the crime won’t be easy, especially for his “new” partner, a real-life celebrity with no script and often no idea what’s going on in the ridiculously entertaining “Murderville,” Netflix’s six-part comedy where improv meets murder-mystery dinner theater meets every rote cop show of the past 40 years.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Number 1 favourite soap character of all time?

I know this might have been asked before but maybe a while ago now?. Mine is Eva Price from Coronation Street. My gosh I absolutely loved that character she was so fun, funny and bubbly! A rarity in soap characters nowadays. I also found her childlike personality adorable. My boyfriend thinks I’m biased cos he says I have a similar personality to her haha.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Longer term future of ITV2/E4/BBC Three?

What is the longer term future for the younger skewing channels like ITV2, E4 and BBC3? ITV2 and E4 really seem to be struggling with no hit returning series other than the annual Love Island. All the rest of it's original series are flops. Now ITV2 is repeating primetime ITV series in primetime at 9pm. Some weeks Catchphrase is nearly it's biggest show. ITV2 could also lose schedule fillers like Family Guy and American Dad to Disney+ soon?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours date discrepancy revealed after off-screen scheduling changes

Neighbours spoilers follow from Monday's episode in the UK (February 14), which some Australian viewers may prefer to avoid. Neighbours' Channel 5 episodes are now officially set in the future following off-screen scheduling changes. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from Monday's edition revealed that the latest Ramsay Street action wasn't in line...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Best on CBeebies? Bing’s the thing

What, a CBeebies Top 20 list (8 February) without Bing, especially the episodes where Flop is voiced by Mark Rylance? The irony, the joy of the “grownup” cuddly toys showing the parents how to parent. And the natural empathy with Bing as he messes up yet again or floods the nursery floor. Unmissable.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

BBC Lime Grove

Sadly no traces remain of the BBC TV's main home in the 1950s, the building was fairly ugly and not considered fit for listing and no other business wanted to buy it when it was closed in 1992, but this building was very important in television history, producing most of the BBC's non news programming from 1952 to 1960, and thereafter being famous for being the original home of Doctor Who, BBC current affairs, Breakfast Time, Nationwide, The Late Show and That's Life. I did hear the LG was falling apart in its later years and was so short of space, neighbouring houses were bought up and converted into offices. Anyone have experiences of working there?
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who's Billie Piper returns in brand new solo audio adventure

Billie Piper will star as her Doctor Who character Rose Tyler once more for a new audio adventure. The I Hate Suzie protagonist will reprise the role of the Doctor's companion in The Dimension Cannon, returning after the first Rose Tyler adventure created by Russell T Davies and released in 2019.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kerrang

4 TV series to watch instead of arranging anything for Valentine’s Day

Whether you're spending the weekend with a loved one or flying solo, there's nothing quite like blasting through an entire new TV series instead of doing anything remotely useful with your weekend. Lifting your carcass off the sofa every hour or so to make a cup of tea or shove more crisps into your face, binge-watching is one of the 21st century's great pleasures.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on Netflix

The modern-day prequel to the popular Nordic noir crime novels by Henning Mankell returns for a second round, subtitled Killer’s Shadow, on February 17. Before it arrives, here’s why you should catch up on the first twisty mystery of Young Wallander. A case that hits close to home.
TV SERIES
FanSided

What time is Forgive Us Our Trespasses coming to Netflix?

Forgive Us Our Trespasses will be released on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 17, and it’s a film you want to make sure you get the chance to watch. The upcoming Netflix movie is set in 1939 Nazi Germany during the time when Hitler enacted his inhumane program Aktion T4. The story follows a disabled young boy as she runs from Nazis who are tasked with hunting him down.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife fans devastated as tragedy rocks the show

Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Fans of Call the Midwife have been left devastated after tonight's (February 13) episode saw a train crash rock Poplar and put its residents at risk. Last week's episode saw Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) visit clairvoyant Dulcie Greenhalgh (Frances Tomelty) after a raven turned...
ACCIDENTS
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Stuart is the most unlikeable character of all time

The overacting, the gurning, I can't stand it anymore. I love him and think he is one of the better characters in EE at present. One of the more complex and interesting characters, who has turned his life around yet still has that anger he tries to keep under control. For me the most unlikeable character is Denise, one dimensional and boring.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

5 Movies and TV Shows to Watch if You Love Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria'

Euphoria viewers can’t seem to get enough of Sydney Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Howard on the HBO Max show, and we don’t blame them. If you’re caught up on the second season of series and you’re looking for something to hold you off until the next episode airs, look no further. Keep scrolling for five films and TV shows you should watch if you love the actor.
TV SHOWS

