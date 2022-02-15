Check fraud scheme nets Georgia man nearly $46K, deputies say

Man faked nearly $46K in checks in Pike County fraud scheme (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A check fraud scheme in Pike County left an Atlanta man with almost $46,000 in various bank accounts.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Smith, 27, targeted a Pike County business and wrote $45,850 worth of fake checks and then deposited them into different bank accounts.

Deputies say Smith would then quickly withdraw the money before the bank realized the checks were fake.

While arresting Smith, deputies found at least 62 debit cards and numerous checks.

Smith is being charged with 13 counts of identity fraud.

Investigators added that they recovered evidence that leads them to potentially believe that there may be more victims of identity fraud across the U.S. They say it will take a while for them to sift through all of the documents they received.

Smith’s bond was set at $143,000.

