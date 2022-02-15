Dependability is Crucial for Real-Time Experiences

The growth and maturation of real-time payments throughout the world has predictably led to a rapid rise in challenges to solve, opportunities to exploit and questions to answer. In this new series, “Real Time in Real Life,” Craig Ramsey, head of real-time payments, ACI Worldwide, is joined by leading experts to explore the evolution of real-time payments and how these payments will impact and influence the lives of everyday consumers. In the first installment, we explore real-time payments in the United States, with insights from Connie Theien, director and SVP of industry relations for The Federal Reserve, Elena Whisler, SVP, sales and relationship management for The Clearing House and Laura Weinflash, VP, product management for Early Warning, the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®.
Comments / 0