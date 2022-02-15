Single Ticket Claims $185.3 Million Powerball Jackpot

Bruce Mikells

I am guessing that somewhere in the midst of all the romance that was Valentine's evening last night, some individual, either a male, female or some combination of the two was alone and not feeling loved. That's how it would have had to have happened if we are to believe the old adage "lucky at (Powerball) unlucky in love". Okay, I paraphrased that old adage but it probably still rings true.

Ines Ferreira via Unsplash.com

That's because a single ticket sold for the Valentine's Day drawing of the multi-state lottery game Powerball claimed the game's top prize. According to the Powerball website, only one ticket matched the necessary numbers to lay claim to the $185.3 million dollar top prize.

If you did not get the chance to see the February 14th 2022 drawing for the Powerball game. Here it is for you to relive the excitement.

And the numbers in case you didn't get the chance to write them down as they dropped from the hopper were:

16 25 27 49 55 Powerball 17 Powerplay times 3.

Now, if you're unfamiliar with how the Powerball game works, each ticket requires that you choose five white-ball numbers. Those numbers range from 1 to 69. The Powerball numbers are in a range between 1 and 26 inclusive.

To claim the game's top prize you'll have to match five of the white balls and the red Powerball. If you do that, then you will when the game's progressive jackpot.

Sharon McCutcheon via Unsplash.com

Which for last night's drawing was $185.3 million dollars and that money was reportedly won by a single ticket that was sold in the state of Connecticut. The winner could opt to take their money as an annuity or if they take the lump sum payment it would equate to about $123.9 million. Then Uncle Sam will start to stick his fingers in the pie if you know what I mean.

As far as Louisiana lottery wins go, the state had a $150,000 winner for Saturday's Powerball drawing but the biggest prize we've seen for the Valentine's Day drawing was a prize of $300 dollars. So, maybe people in Louisiana were getting lucky in love while some poor soul in Connecticut is going to have to spend his or her time crying alone over all that money with no one to share it with.

