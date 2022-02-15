ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Single Ticket Claims $185.3 Million Powerball Jackpot

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 18 hours ago
Bruce Mikells

I am guessing that somewhere in the midst of all the romance that was Valentine's evening last night, some individual, either a male, female or some combination of the two was alone and not feeling loved. That's how it would have had to have happened if we are to believe the old adage "lucky at (Powerball) unlucky in love". Okay, I paraphrased that old adage but it probably still rings true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chHwJ_0eEoJZFT00
Ines Ferreira via Unsplash.com

That's because a single ticket sold for the Valentine's Day drawing of the multi-state lottery game Powerball claimed the game's top prize. According to the Powerball website, only one ticket matched the necessary numbers to lay claim to the $185.3 million dollar top prize.

If you did not get the chance to see the February 14th 2022 drawing for the Powerball game. Here it is for you to relive the excitement.

And the numbers in case you didn't get the chance to write them down as they dropped from the hopper were:

16 25 27 49 55 Powerball 17 Powerplay times 3.

Now, if you're unfamiliar with how the Powerball game works, each ticket requires that you choose five white-ball numbers. Those numbers range from 1 to 69. The Powerball numbers are in a range between 1 and 26 inclusive.

To claim the game's top prize you'll have to match five of the white balls and the red Powerball. If you do that, then you will when the game's progressive jackpot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMsU7_0eEoJZFT00
Sharon McCutcheon via Unsplash.com

Which for last night's drawing was $185.3 million dollars and that money was reportedly won by a single ticket that was sold in the state of Connecticut. The winner could opt to take their money as an annuity or if they take the lump sum payment it would equate to about $123.9 million. Then Uncle Sam will start to stick his fingers in the pie if you know what I mean.

As far as Louisiana lottery wins go, the state had a $150,000 winner for Saturday's Powerball drawing but the biggest prize we've seen for the Valentine's Day drawing was a prize of $300 dollars. So, maybe people in Louisiana were getting lucky in love while some poor soul in Connecticut is going to have to spend his or her time crying alone over all that money with no one to share it with.

What? You'll volunteer to be their friend? In that case, you could suggest they use some of their newly found money on this.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin couple has claimed a $316.3 million Powerball jackpot. Tammy and Cliff Webster purchased the winning ticket at a Citgo in Green Bay, WBAY reports. The Websters opted to take the cash payment of $225.1 million rather than annual payments. After federal taxes of...
GREEN BAY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Lucky Area Lottery Winners

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - This has been a lucky week for at least two people who bought scratch lottery tickets, one in Rochester and the other in Blooming Prairie. The Minnesota State Lottery is reporting a person who bought a ticket at Jeff’s Little Store along Marion Rd won a $100,000 prize. The ticket was for the state lottery’s CA$H game and was turned in on Monday.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Connecticut State
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Florida Man Wins $31 Million Lottery and Disappears

Although Abraham Shakespeare won $31 million lottery that was the end of his good luck. Abraham grew up poor in a rural town in Florida, raised by a family that worked in the fields to make money. He left school early on in his education so he could work to help support his family, and was therefore mostly illiterate. Abraham had also spent some time in and out of juvy and prison. Before he won the lottery at 41, he was working as a laborer with a small income and failing to pay child support.
FLORIDA STATE
Ledger-Enquirer

78 lottery tickets — all with winning combo 6-6-6-6 — sold in Mississippi

The Mississippi Lottery is awarding 78 players a total of $320,000 for drawing the winning combination in its newest game, according to a news release. The 78 winners all played the Cash 4 draw-style game with the combination of 6-6-6-6, the release said. The Feb. 3 drawing resulted in 50...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local couple win big with a scratcher lottery ticket

A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was purchased in Forsyth. In a press release from the Missouri Lottery, the winning ‘Super Crossword Tripler’, a $5 game ticket, was purchased at White Oak Station, located at 15937 Highway 160 in Forsyth. The unnamed winner said she and her husband have...
FORSYTH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Bergen Record

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $22 million with a cash option of $15 million, according to the Mega Millions website. Recent winner:$426 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in California. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $137 million...
HOBBIES
UPI News

Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland man whose wife sent him to the store to buy precooked chicken came home with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000. The 52-year-old Hagerstown man told Maryland Lottery officials his wife sent him to the Martin's store in Hagerstown to pick up an important ingredient for the family's dinner.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Washington Post

A woman checked her spam and found she won $3 million in the lottery — but you should still be wary of scams

A 55-year-old Michigan woman who won $3 million playing the Michigan Lottery could have missed out on claiming her prize if she hadn’t checked her spam folder. The Michigan Lottery on Friday published the story of Oakland County resident Laura Spears, who found out via her spam folder that she had won a $3 million Mega Millions prize in the Dec. 31, 2021, drawing.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
UPI News

Michigan man missed $1 million lottery jackpot on first look

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who used lottery winnings to buy more scratch-off tickets said he didn't realize he had won $1 million until he scanned the winning ticket. The 60-year-old Wayne County man told Michigan Lottery officials he decided to use some of the $500 he won from a scratch-off lottery ticket to try his luck again.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
UPI News

Virginia Lottery player wins $100, then $200, then $400 -- then $100,000

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man's lottery hot streak started with a $100 win and continued with a $200 prize, a $400 win and finally a $100,000 jackpot. Jose Vasquez of Charlottesville told Virginia Lottery officials he was left feeling lucky after a scratch-off ticket earned him a $100 prize, so he invested some of his winnings into another ticket that earned him $200.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy