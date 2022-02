Call of Duty: Warzone players will eventually see a ranked mode, according to a report by Charlie Intel. But the developers aren’t sure when it will be released. Ranked modes are an excellent way for competitive players to fight against similarly skilled opponents in an effort to climb the ranks. Other popular battle royale titles like Apex Legends already have a dedicated ranked mode, but Warzone has yet to provide the same competitive experience for its players. The developers reportedly want to add a ranked mode to the game but are waiting for the right time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO