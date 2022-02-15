ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood power couples share the love on Valentine’s Day

By Mike Bedigan
Indy100
Indy100
 19 hours ago

Hollywood power couples shared the love with fans on Valentine’s Day, posting selections of pictures online.

Famous faces, including David and Victoria Beckham, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger and David Burtka, shared selfies and relationship memories on Instagram.

Former England football star Beckham posted a series of throwback photos with his former Spice Girl wife and daughter Harper.

[instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ8txMDowBe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]

“Happy valentines to my girls, 2 beautiful & strong women,” he wrote.

“BTW Harper, remember daddy will always be your valentine. Love you.”

“Happy Valentines Day to my little cherry blossom,” wrote Pratt, whose partner is the daughter of former bodybuilder and Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

[instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ-gZsSMQ8V/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]

“Happy Valentine’s day to my little snow bunny. Happy Valentine’s day to one hot momma.”

The Avengers: Endgame star also posted a video in which he showed off special socks featuring both his and his wife’s faces.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris said he and professional chef husband Burtka had opted for a “stay-cay” to celebrate the occasion.

[instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ-raGYgKYj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]

“Instead of a fancy restaurant, my Valentine and I have opted for a stay-cay. Best idea ever,” he said.

“Thanks @dbelicious, for well, just everything.”

Actress Blake Lively shared a candid picture of herself and her spouse, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, writing: “Find me a better friend. I’ll wait…”

[instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ-d0t4vIIH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]

US musician Phoebe Bridgers also posted an arty black and white photo of herself and her boyfriend, Normal People star Paul Mescal, relaxing together.

Indy100

Indy100

