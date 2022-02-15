Glencore Sets Aside $1.5 Billion For Probes, Reports Record Earnings

FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.

