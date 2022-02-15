ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencore Sets Aside $1.5 Billion For Probes, Reports Record Earnings

By Clara Denina, Helen Reid
International Business Times
 19 hours ago

Glencore will set aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market manipulation, which it expects to resolve in 2022, it said on Tuesday, as it announced record earnings from booming raw materials prices. It also promised a $4 billion payout to its investors and said the trading division...

OilPrice.com

BHP, Glencore To Return $11 Billion To Investors As Commodity Prices Soar

Mining giants BHP and Glencore both reported earnings on Tuesday, both announcing billions of U.S. dollars of payback to shareholders as energy and metals commodities rally. Glencore reported a net income attributable to equity holders of $5.0 billion for 2021, compared to a loss of $1.9 billion for 2020, amid “multi-year or record high prices for many of our commodities” last year.
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Glencore to pay $4bn to shareholders as earnings soar

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to $21.32bn in the year to the end of December from $1.56bn a year earlier as revenue increased 43% to $203.75bn. The FTSE 100 group swung to a $4.97bn net profit from a $1.9bn loss. The miner and commodities trader...
bloomberglaw.com

Glencore Boss Wants to Pay Up and Move On From Corruption Probes

Glencore said it expects graft probes to be resolved this year. For the past three years, Glencore Plc investors have been waiting for the axe to drop -- ever since the commodities giant announced it was being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for corruption and money laundering. The...
Reuters

Australia's Fortescue says H1 profit slumped by a third as costs weigh

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX), the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, on Wednesday said first-half profit tumbled a third on higher material and labour costs and lowered its interim dividend, sending its shares more than 4% lower. Fortescue said costs for the half jumped by a fifth....
MarketWatch

FNZ valued at $20 billion in private equity raise

FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.
The Guardian

Scandal-hit mining companies BHP and Glencore pay record $12bn to investors

Scandal-hit mining companies BHP and Glencore have paid out a record $12bn in dividends to investors as the price of the materials the companies mine continues to boom. BHP, the world’s biggest mining group which scrapped its dual stock market structure dropping London last year for a sole listing in Sydney, announced a record $7.6bn half-year dividend on Tuesday.
Reuters

Activist Bluebell Capital charts plan for Glencore coal spin-off

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has proposed a new structure for Glencore (GLEN.L) that would allow the miner to separate its thermal coal business and still maintain control of the spin-off, a letter showed on Monday. In November, Bluebell asked Glencore to separate the unit to...
The Independent

Top banks pumping billions into oil and gas expansion despite climate commitments, report says

Leading banks have pumped billions into companies expanding oil and gas production despite their climate commitments, according to a new report. HSBC, BNP Paribas and Barclays were among those who have given the most money to these firms since joining a net-zero alliance last year, campaign group ShareAction said. This is despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) saying last May there was no place for new fossil fuel projects if the world wanted to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.The new ShareAction report found 25 of the largest banks in Europe have given around £300bn to companies with plans to expand...
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras oil production slightly rises in Q4

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) produced 2.704 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter, up 0.8% from the same period the previous year, it said in a Wednesday filing. Petrobras' crude production came in at 2.151 million...
theedgemarkets.com

KKR earnings surge on record US$2.1 billion of investment sales

NEW YORK (Feb 8): KKR & Co's distributable earnings surged 158% in the fourth quarter, beating Wall Street estimates, as the private equity giant took advantage of swelling asset prices to cash out of investments. Asset exits totalled US$919 million in the three months ended Dec 31 and a record...
kjzz.org

Remittances to Mexico surged to record-setting $51.6 billion in 2021

Mexicans living abroad sent a record-setting sum of payments back to Mexico in 2021. Money sent back to Mexico from workers abroad hit a record $51.6 billion in 2021, according to Mexico’s central bank. That’s 27% higher than in 2020, when Mexico also received record high payments, despite the...
dbusiness.com

GM Reports Strong Fourth Quarter, Record Earnings in 2021

General Motors Co. in Detroit today reported its 2021 full-year and fourth quarter results showing a net income on the year of $10 billion and a net income margin of 7.9 percent. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) adjusted was $14.3 billion and the EBIT-adjusted income margin was 11.3...
