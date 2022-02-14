ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Are Instagram Official

By Carena Liptak
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 22 hours ago
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Morgan Wallen is officially going public with his girlfriend, model Paige Lorenze. Lorenze shared a backstage snap of the two of them together to her Instagram Story, following Wallen's New York City show on Wednesday night (Feb. 9.) "I love you! And am...

