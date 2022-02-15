Maryland nuclear engineer pleads guilty to espionage
A Maryland man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships to a person he believed was a representative of a foreign nation. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, of Annapolis, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021, after he placed an SD card at...
A Maryland man pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships to a person he believed was a representative of a foreign nation. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, of Annapolis, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021, after he placed an SD card at a...
US Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty to one felony count in federal court Monday afternoon, four months after he and his wife were arrested and charged with trying to sell classified information about nuclear submarines to a foreign country in exchange for millions of dollars of cryptocurrency.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy engineer accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy.
His agreement with the government calls for him to be sentenced to 12 and a half to 17 and a half years in prison. The judge is not bound by the agreement, and the maximum sentence for the crime is life in prison.
Judge formally accepts Jonathan Toebbe's guilty plea to conspiracy for trying to sell nuclear secrets. Toebbe is a Navy engineer from Annapolis. His wife Diana, a former Key School teacher, is...
A former U.S. Navy engineer pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he conspired with his wife to sell highly classified nuclear-submarine secrets to an unnamed foreign government in exchange for cryptocurrency. Jonathan Toebbe, who was ensnared in an FBI sting that saw him deposit the sensitive data via SD cards smuggled in a peanut butter sandwich, a gum wrapper, and a Band-Aid, has been in custody since October. He and his wife, Diana Toebbe, had previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to dissemination of restricted data. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Toebbe admitted that his wife, whose case is separate and still unresolved, conspired with him, serving as his lookout while he left the data at the “dead drop” locations. He is expected to be sentenced to between 12 and a half to 17 and a half years in prison. He will also aid federal agents in locating any classified information he still possesses, and track down the $100,000 in still unaccounted-for cryptocurrency that FBI agents gave him during their counterintelligence operation.
A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to passing information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, W. Va., to...
